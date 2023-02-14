Curious Public Assembles More Partners To Better Serve Clients

Aubs and Mugg, Denise O'Neil Green Consulting, evolution evolution, and Foster Films Canada Join Referral Network

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Curious Public Content and Insights announced today that it has entered into formal referral agreements with four more leading, independent firms who can help bring unique skills to support Curious Public's growing roster of global clients.

"Boutique agencies often have specialized competencies that larger agencies don't have. That's why we choose to work with independent agencies that have specific talents, and why we've helped create this network," said Lloyd Rang, President, Curious Public. "Under our model, if you need government relations, performance coaching, branding, EDI consultancy, video, executive coaching or video production – in addition to content and insights – we can assemble our partners to help. Think of it like the Avengers – but for communications."

Curious Public already has preferred partnership agreements with Counsel Public Affairs – a large, national firm that is one of Canada's leading public affairs agencies – and Corporate Speech Consultants . The expanded partnership network helps Curious Public bid on larger projects together with members of the group – and members also have access to each other's services. The network will continue to grow over time, and is a core part of Curious Public's business strategy in the next phase of its growth and evolution.

"Part of Curious Public's strength is that we are nimble, responsive, and deeply specialized in what we do," said Tracey Sobers, Principal and Chief Operations Officer at Curious Public. "Each of our preferred partners are the same – they're excellent people we've worked with who are talented, tried, and tested, and we share mutual respect for each other's skills. Working together on large-scale projects enables all of us to do even more work, together."

New members of the preferred partner referral network include:

Aubs and Mugg Inc.

Aubs & Mugg is an independent branding, strategy and design studio based in Toronto. This award-winning agency shapes authentic and meaningful brand experiences through observation, collaboration and a commitment to craft. Aubs and Mugg specialize in internal and external community engagement (research and discovery), strategic brand positioning, the development of brand principles and visual components (both traditional graphic and digital), ambassador training, and brand activation.

Denise O'Neil Green Consulting

Denise O'Neil Green Consulting is an equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) consulting company empowering leaders and organizations to genuinely go beyond the performative and be truly authentic in their development and implementation of EDI strategies. Services include customized EDI education and training, coaching and mentoring, inspirational keynotes, plus strategic planning, policy development and workplace climate reviews.

evolution evolution

evolution evolution provides professional and personal transformational services with individual and team coaching, retreats and motivational speaking. The organization develops professional leaders and organizations with shifts from a belief of "what is the work" to "what is the mission." Facilitators engage with executives, leaders, founders, and teams who feel isolated or in critical transitions to align with their purpose, clarity and to take positive action. evolution evolution's expertise is in evolving team management for an enlightened and soulful approach on how to best build a conscious culture within organizations.

Foster Films Canada

Foster Films Canada is an award-winning video production company with over a decade of experience delivering high-quality live and pre-recorded video content and editing services to corporations, nonprofits, and small businesses across Canada. The agency specializes in shooting, editing, and producing promotional media, educational videos, and product advertising.

"Now, when we have an out-of-this world idea for how to help a company tell a better story, we already have partners in our orbit that we can include in the project right away – and vice versa," said Lloyd Rang. "I'm thrilled to partner with fabulous companies whose skills we admire, and whose judgment we trust. This is a way to build momentum for ourselves, our partners, and most of all, our valued clients."

You can learn more at curiouspublic.com/partners .

About Curious Public:

Curious Public Content and Insights simplifies the complex, finds your core message and makes sure it reaches your audiences. We delight in creating great words for good people. You can trust us to write your materials, craft your digital campaigns, advise your leaders, train your people and help you fine-tune your business strategy. In everything we do, we make sure our work is bespoke, relevant and smart – all of which is driven by our curiosity to understand who you are, who you serve, and how we can help you achieve success.

SOURCE Curious Public

For further information: Media Contact: Tracey Sobers, Principal and Chief Operations Officer, [email protected]