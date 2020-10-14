CUREMARK Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing Curemark's Founder and CEO Dr. Joan M. Fallon as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit. Goldman Sachs selected Dr. Fallon as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Dr. Fallon became an entrepreneur after many years in pediatric practice. In the course of caring for children with autism, she discovered a potential gut-brain connection that lead to founding Curemark with a goal of creating a drug that could positively impact their lives. Along the way, Curemark raised tens of millions of dollars, has been awarded over 300 patents globally, conducted FDA clinical trials and built a company with an investment valuation in excess of $1B.

The journey has profoundly changed her life. "The struggles of the children with autism and their families compelled me to step away from a private practice that I loved to begin Curemark. For everyone at Curemark, it's always been all about the kids. No entrepreneur is successful without a fabulous team and at Curemark we have a stellar one," she said. "I am deeply honored by this recognition from Goldman Sachs. Their support of entrepreneurs and companies like Curemark is a key part of their success and ours."



"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Joan as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."



In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

Press Related Questions: Please contact Andrew Williams: [email protected]

ABOUT CUREMARK

Curemark, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders. Curemark's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of autism, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease, ADHD and addiction. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or follow @Curemark on Twitter.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release includes both historical facts and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," the negative of such words, variations of such words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in (i) research and development, (ii) the building of Curemark, LLC's patent portfolio and protection of its intellectual property, (iii) the conduct of clinical trials, (iv) obtaining the requisite approval of regulatory authorities to market and sell Curemark LLC's product candidates, (v) decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Curemark LLC's product candidates, and (vi) competitive developments. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on Curemark, LLC's current expectations of future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law,Curemark, LLC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in Curemark, LLC's expectations or any change in information, events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Curemark, LLC

For further information: Andrew Williams, [email protected]