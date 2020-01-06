Curaleaf Wins Medical Retail License in Utah

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it has received a Notice of Intent to Award a medical cannabis retail license from the Utah Department of Health.

"Curaleaf is proud to have been selected as a recipient of a medical retail license in Utah, and we look forward to bringing our premium products, services and expertise to medical patients there," said Joseph Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "We are grateful to be part of the early development of the industry in the state and will earn the trust and patronage of patients there as we have in the other states where we operate."

Curaleaf has won one of 14 licenses to open a medical cannabis dispensary in Utah, from more than 130 applications and 60 different companies. The Company's license is for Region 3, which includes Utah, Wasatch, Daggett, Duchesne, Uintah, Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan Counties. Curaleaf plans to open a dispensary in Lindon, Utah – adjacent to Interstate 15 between Salt Lake City and Provo – for medical patients later this year, pending final approvals from regulators.

Curaleaf continues to focus on opening medical dispensaries across the country, expanding access and educational resources to patients and their communities.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 52 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 14 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the process of awarding retail licenses in Utah, and Curaleaf's receipt of an "intent to award" subject to Curaleaf's ability to satisfy the post-award requirements per the RFP. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release

