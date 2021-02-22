Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands into Utah

America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand is now available in 17 States

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it would expand its line of Select brand products into Utah, starting with the brand's popular Select Elite cartridges.

Select, America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020, and is currently available across 17 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

Select Elite will be accessible to patients at medical cannabis pharmacies across the state in the coming weeks, starting with immediate availability at the Curaleaf pharmacy in Lehi, UT. As one of the fourteen licensed retailers to operate within Utah's medical market, Curaleaf Lehi has proudly served thousands of Utah's 18,400+ active patient cardholders and looks forward to providing more accessibility to high-quality medical cannabis products, innovative consumption formats, and leading national brands to the state's growing patient base.

Select Elite cartridges deliver an activated, broad-spectrum oil and a smooth vaping experience made possible by the brand's proprietary distillation process. As an industry leader in the vape market, Select sets superior quality control and testing standards while delivering consistent, premium experiences. Curaleaf looks forward to introducing more offerings from Select's diverse product line in the coming months that will cater to more medicinal needs.

"Select has been part of Curaleaf's family of brands since early 2020; our team has seen firsthand how well-received the brand has been in every market we've entered, and we are delighted to introduce Select Elite to Utah's medical cannabis community," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "Our passion for serving our patients is reflected not only in our commitment to providing high-quality products but also in our mission to educate our patients so they make empowered choices throughout their cannabis journeys."

During the COVID-19 outbreak, cannabis businesses have been deemed an essential service in most states, including Utah. Curaleaf remains committed to serving patients with the products and service they rely on while implementing heightened safety and sanitation measures in all its facilities. To find a Pharmacy near you that carries Select products, go to https://shop-lehiut.curaleaf.com/ and click "Find Us" for an interactive map of locations.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit www.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the expansion of the Select brand and its product offerings in Utah. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

