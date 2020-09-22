Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands Into New York

America's #1 Cannabis Brand Now Available in 13 States Nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today the launch of its line of Select brand products to medical patients in New York, starting with its Select Elite cannabis oil cartridges.

Select, known as America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020 and is on track to become the first nationally recognized cannabis brand. As a recognized industry leader, Select is committed to testing, transparency, and education for patients and dispensaries alike. The brand is currently available in 13 states across the U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, and Maine, and looks forward to launching in Ohio's medical market by month-end. Select expects to continue its expansion across the U.S. by entering into New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Utah in the coming months.

Select maintains the highest quality control standards and testing transparency while delivering the best experience possible. The brand's most popular product, Select Elite, provides an activated, broad-spectrum oil with a high THC level, with various strain-specific flavors and effects. Select plans to expand its assortment of products in New York in the coming months with Select Elite Live, the brand's best-selling enhanced live resin cartridge.

"Select undergoes the most stringent and progressive oil testing standards in the industry, and we are excited to offer that consistent quality and experience to our medical patients in New York," said Joe Bayern, President at Curaleaf. "As a company we are dedicated to creating brands and innovative product formats to make cannabis accessible to all, ultimately bringing more options to market to meet patients' health and wellness needs."

To celebrate the launch of Select in New York, Curaleaf is making financial contributions to two local organizations, Women Grow and The Equity Organization, both of which are dedicated to promoting diversity and social equity within the cannabis industry. Curaleaf is committed to building an eco-system of impact, policy and business that aligns with the greater good of the cannabis industry and the communities in which the Company operates and serves. The Company will be announcing its full social equity plan as part of its corporate social responsibility program "Rooted In Good" later this year.

"We are honored to be selected by Curaleaf. Their support empowers us to provide the necessary programming for all women in our communities," said Gia Morón, President of Women Grow. "It is companies like Curaleaf who continue to be allies for inclusion and change. Our shared values of creating resources for women allow us to guide them towards levels of success. We thank Curaleaf and look forward to expanding our partnership with this awesome team."

Natalie Papillion, Executive Director of The Equity Organization, said, "We're incredibly grateful to Curaleaf for their generous contribution to The Equity Organization as well as their steadfast commitment to helping build a more diverse and equitable cannabis industry. Their support is critical to helping us as we work to advance a just, equitable and effective approach to cannabis policy—both in New York and around the country."

Select products will be available at dispensaries state-wide, starting with Curaleaf's retail locations in Carle Place, Queens, Hudson Valley, and Plattsburgh. To find a dispensary near you that carries Select products, go to www.selectbetter.com and click "Find Us" for an interactive map of locations.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the expansion of the Select Brand in New York. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

