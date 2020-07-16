Curaleaf's Select Brand Completes Expansion into Maine's Medical Market

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, today announced it would launch its line of Select brand products into Maine, starting with its best-selling Select Elite Cannabis Oil Cartridges and fast-acting Select Nano Gummies.

Select, known as America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020 and can be found in over 800 dispensaries across eleven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, and Maine. As a recognized industry leader, Select is committed to testing transparency and education for customers and dispensaries alike. Select maintains the highest industry standard practices for quality control in order to deliver the best experience possible.

The Select products that will be available in Maine include the brand's first and most popular product, Select Elite cartridges, which offer activated broad-spectrum oil with high potency and smooth vapor. Maine will also be one of the first states to sell Select Nano Gummies, the brand's latest innovation, which uses concentrated broad-spectrum cannabis oil and nano-emulsion technology. The result is a calibrated, reliable effect without the long wait typically associated with traditional cannabis edibles.

"We are deeply committed to cannabis and its endless potential," said Scott Reed, President of Curaleaf Maine. "And with Select products coming to Maine, our community of medical patients will have increased accessibility to high-quality cannabis products."

Select products will be available at the Curaleaf Dispensary in Auburn as well as other dispensaries throughout the state, such as Maine Organic Therapy. To find a dispensary that carries Select products near you, go to www.selectbetter.com and click "Find Us" for an interactive map of locations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis businesses have been deemed an essential service in most states, including Maine. Curaleaf remains committed to serving patients and customers with the products they rely on while implementing heightened safety and hygienic measures in all its facilities.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise, and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. The company currently operates in 18 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites, and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information, please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the expansion of the Select brand of products into Maine. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Media Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Daniel Foley, VP, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://curaleaf.com/

