Curaleaf's Select Brand Announces Partnership with Jim Belushi and Belushi's Farm

Limited-Edition Vape Pen Launching Exclusively in Oregon, Featuring Legendary Captain Jack's Strain

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), the world's largest cannabis operator, announced today that its Select brand is launching a vape pen in collaboration with Belushi's Farm, available exclusively in Oregon. Select, America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, will release the limited-edition product with the famous Captain Jack's strain, grown exclusively on Belushi's Farm and featured in the new reality series GROWING BELUSHI on The Discovery Channel. The Captain Jack's x Select strain will premiere at Curaleaf's Portland dispensary and will also be available at selected dispensaries throughout Oregon.

Jack Murtha, known as "Captain Jack," is a pioneer of cannabis cultivation who spent more than 40 years perfecting his namesake strain, based on Gulzar Afghanica, which he first encountered in 1971 during a hot summer in the valley of the Kush Mountains in Afghanistan. Learning the Afghani process for cultivating the plant, Captain Jack was gifted seeds by the village elders and he's been growing the pure landrace strain from seed to flower ever since.

"After working to perfect his strain, which has roots in Afghanistan's 4,000-year-old traditions, Captain Jack is working with Belushi's Farm and Select to turn this legendary strain into oil," said Jim Belushi. "This strain has never been tweaked in a laboratory or compromised, making it a perfect match for Select's unparalleled quality. And, I can say it's likely it has inspired many historic comedy sketches throughout the mid to late '70s. Thanks to its long and storied history in the halls and offices of 30 Rock, we call Captain Jack's strain 'the Smell of SNL.'"

The Captain Jack's x Select vape pen will be available in limited quantities now available at Curaleaf's Portland dispensary. As the only Captain Jack product on the market, this partnership is the only way consumers can currently experience the high-quality oil they expect from Select with the creative power of the Captain Jack's strain.

"Our goal with Select is to put the consumer first and deliver the best possible experience with full flavor and a smooth feel – without sacrificing on high quality control standards and superior testing standards," said Joe Bayern, President at Curaleaf. "Jim holds the same high-quality approach at his farm, making this partnership a perfect pairing, and with the creativity and legacy behind the Captain Jack's strain, we're able to provide a product we know Oregonians will love."

The launch of the Captain Jack's x Select vape pen comes on the heels of Belushi's new Discovery Channel television show, GROWING BELUSHI, which gives viewers a peek behind the curtain of the Belushi's Farm operations in Oregon. This month, Belushi launched a limited-edition Blues Brothers x Grassroots flower in the Bubba Diagonal strain, available exclusively in Chicago. In July 2020, Curaleaf closed on its acquisition of Grassroots, giving the company the opportunity to continue developing innovative products and serving communities across the United States.

In response to the ongoing wildfires that have devastated Southern Oregon and displaced more than 42,000 residents, Curaleaf Oregon, Select, Jim Belushi and Belushi's Farm have joined forces with a coalition of local cannabis companies to create the Jackson County Fire Relief Fund. Together, the coalition has pledged to raise $420,000 for the United Way of Jackson County, where funds will support the recovery of those affected in Jackson County, home to many of Oregon's premier cannabis and hemp companies.

The Select brand was founded in Portland, Oregon and in February 2020 the brand was acquired by leading multi-state-operator Curaleaf. The company continues to roll out new products to serve the Oregon community, most recently with the launch of Select Elite Live, a high quality, high potency oil that offers a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects. Select products are available at Curaleaf Portland and in dispensaries state-wide. To find a dispensary near you that carries Select products, go to www.selectbetter.com and click "Find Us" for an interactive map of locations.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com .

Oregon Regulatory Notice

Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of the drugs mentioned in this release. For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

About Belushi's Farm

What began as a meager 43 plants during Oregon's medical marijuana program in 2015, today Belushi's Farm encompasses a sprawling and spiritual 93 acres along the Rogue River, playing home to a range of offerings—from Belushi's Secret Stash, to The Blues Brothers, to Captain Jack's Gulzar Afghanica, a rare strain from the Hindu Kush region that became known in the '70s as "The Smell of SNL," and now GROWING BELUSHI, an all-new series on The Discovery Channel. GROWING BELUSHI takes Discovery's audiences inside Jim's world and shows the incredible effort it takes to build a legal cannabis operation. Having suffered the loss of his brother John to an overdose, and his own journey learning and healing through cultivating cannabis, the farm's proprietor, performer Jim Belushi, is a proponent of the plant's beneficial properties across a spectrum of uses. From enhancing joy and quality of life, mitigating trauma and managing pain, to a harm reduction approach and rebuttal of the opioid abuse epidemic, Jim advocates for patient rights and adult-use legalization while empowering newcomers to access the profound spiritual and healing powers of quality cannabis. For more information, please visit: www.belushisfarm.com .

