Curaleaf's Select Brand Announces Launch of "The Farmer's Select" Program

The Farmer's Select program reaffirms Curaleaf's commitment to providing premium products to consumers while uplifting smaller craft operators across the Golden State. Select initiated its first Elite Live collaboration in April 2022 with Sonoma Hills Farm , a Sun+Earth certified cannabis farm nestled on 60-acres in Sonoma Valley. The limited-edition product line sold out in under two weeks and the partnership's success empowered Curaleaf to explore more ways to support craft genetics grown by farmers engrained in California's cannabis culture.

Select's latest product collaboration transforms Delighted Farms' top-quality, limited-batch cannabis flower into the same Select Elite Live Oil that customers know and love. The limited-edition product line is now available at dispensaries across California in three strains including Napali Sunrise (Sativa), Frozen Gushers (Hybrid) and Gas Pie (Indica).

"On behalf of the Select brand, we are proud to launch The Farmer's Select program and reaffirm our commitment to creating an equitable cannabis industry where all can participate and hopefully, partner together to strengthen the industry," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "This one-of-a-kind program not only connects cannabis industry leaders, but it also highlights skills of innovative growers, talented extractors and other vital figures that power California's cannabis ecosystem."

"Curaleaf and Select's commitment to providing quality products aligns with Delighted's commitment to producing premium, top-quality cannabis flower that honors the history and cannabis culture of California," said Joshua Pritchard, Founder & CEO of Delighted Farms. "We're excited to introduce our collaboration with Select, and we're happy to help break the stigma of "us versus them" competition in the cannabis community. The spirit of the plant is about sharing and connecting, and partnerships based on quality lift up our industry. We look forward to crafting more premium products in the future."

The Select Elite Live Delighted Farms collaboration is now available at dispensaries across California while supplies last. For more information on product availability, visit www.selectbetter.com/find-us or visit one of the participating retailers below.

Northern California

Southern California

Delivery

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 134 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the Farmer's Select program and our second Elite Live collaboration with Delighted Farms. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.