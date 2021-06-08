Curaleaf's Select Brand And Rolling Stone Announce Strategic Partnership

The new line of co-branded Rolling Stone by Select products will include two product formats to start, including Select's first-ever pre-roll, as well as "The Cliq," Select's newest proprietary pod system. Both formats will feature three strains and flavor profiles hand-selected by Rolling Stone to celebrate some of the most well-known and genre-defining artists and sounds in music history. The line includes a berry-forward "Overdrive" Sativa, complex and full-bodied "Reverb" Indica, and a fruity and calming "Phaser" Hybrid.

"Part of my job at Curaleaf is building brands people love. Select is a brand built around the relentless pursuit of progress, and going to great lengths to create the best possible experience for our consumer. This is a synergy we are honored to share with Rolling Stone. They are known for having one of the most authentic and discerning voices in modern journalism, and, as part of that, they've included cannabis in their coverage for the past 50 years - something many other publications are only just starting to do today. We're honored and thrilled that the Rolling Stone team believes in our vision, our products and our people to create and deliver the highest-quality cannabis products and experiences in the industry," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf.

"Music and Cannabis go hand in hand," said Rolling Stone President and Chief Operating Officer Gus Wenner. Rolling Stone has a legacy of celebrating this connection and a long history of reporting on the fight to legalize cannabis. "We are thrilled to have found a perfect partner in Curaleaf who gives us the opportunity to design a product that elevates the music listening experience and celebrates the deep connection between the two."

Select's commitment to enriching communities and creating inclusive, meaningful experiences and Rolling Stone's world class storytelling and culture-defining content inspired the inception of a first-of-its-kind retail space opening in Las Vegas in 2022. Additional details on the space will be released in the near future.

In Nevada, Rolling Stone by Select products will be distributed through Select's wholesale partners and at Curaleaf's owned dispensaries, including Acres by Curaleaf and Curaleaf Las Vegas Boulevard. For more information about Select's portfolio of products or find a dispensary near you that carries Select products, visit us at www.selectcannabis.com .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 106 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and more than 30 processing sites, employing over 4,800 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

About Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone, the number one brand in music publishing, has been the leading voice of music and popular culture for over 50 years. The multi-media brand features the latest in music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across several platforms including magazine, digital, mobile, social and experiential marketing. Headquartered in New York, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits" to a global audience of approximately 60 million people every month and publishes over 100 pieces of content every day. For more information, please visit www.rollingstone.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Carlos Madrazo, SVP IR & Capital Markets

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACTS

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Penske Media Corporation

Brooke Jaffe, Head of Public Affairs and Communications

[email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", "or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning Curaleaf's business relationship with Rolling Stone and cannabis products related thereto. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed April 28, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

