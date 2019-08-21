Curaleaf Receives DTC Eligibility

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced it has obtained eligibility with The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its shares listed on the OTCQX. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility provides cost benefits for investors and brokers trading in our securities in the United States.

"Receiving DTC eligibility will allow for a more friendly trading experience for our current and future shareholders," said Joseph Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf. "Shareholders of Curaleaf will now be able to electronically transfer shares between brokerages in the U.S. and with this improved access to our shares, we expect a positive impact to the liquidity and demand for our stock."

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 48 dispensaries, 13 cultivation sites and 12 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand and Bido brand for pets.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning DTC eligibility and the process and benefits associated with shares trading in the United States under this method including improved liquidity and demand for the Company's stock and lower costs. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company with respect to DTC eligibility and electronic settlement of transfers in the United States. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

