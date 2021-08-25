Curaleaf Is Ready To Serve New Jersey's Growing Market With New Bordentown Location

Curaleaf Bordentown is the company's third dispensary in the state and 109th nationwide

Select, America's #1 cannabis oil brand, launches in New Jersey, expanding reach to 19 states

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of Curaleaf Bordentown, the company's 109th dispensary nationwide. The Company also announced the launch of its Select brand in New Jersey, expanding the brand's reach to 19 states. Select Bites, which feature the brand's award-winning, concentrated broad-spectrum oil and science-based formulations that offer precise, consistent cannabis experiences for any occasion, are now available at all Curaleaf New Jersey locations.

Curaleaf Bordentown is a 9,546 square foot dispensary located at 191 Route 130, and is the second location that Curaleaf has opened in the state this year. All three of Curaleaf's New Jersey dispensaries are strategically positioned near the New York and Pennsylvania borders, allowing the Company to better serve the growing East Coast adult-use market. In June, Curaleaf started serving patients at Curaleaf Edgewater Park and announced that it had tripled its cultivation capabilities with its new facility in Winslow Township. Curaleaf's strategic expansion in New Jersey will allow the Company to serve both the existing medical market and the forthcoming adult-use market, which could launch as early as the end of this year. Through these latest expansion plans, Curaleaf expects to add over 200 new jobs to the local economy.

"It has been a privilege to serve New Jersey's medical community over the past six years, and we look forward to forging new patient connections in Bordentown, generating new economic opportunities and delivering exceptional retail experiences as this market continues to mature," said Patrik Jonsson, Curaleaf Regional President, Northeast. "We are also excited to expand our Select retail footprint and introduce Select Bites to new patient and consumer audiences."

Select Classic Bites are available in three flavors including Passion Fruit, Strawberry Peach and Blueberry. Later this year, Select Nano Bites and Select Squeeze will be introduced to the New Jersey market.

Starting on August 25, Curaleaf Bordentown will offer swag bags for the first 500 patients through the door and a 20% discount on first purchases throughout the first two weeks of opening. Additionally, Curaleaf will be making a donation of $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Burlington & Mercer Counties and has committed to volunteering to help build homes in the area in October. For more information on Curaleaf Bordentown and its selection of branded flower, vapes and ingestible products, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations/ .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 109 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of the Curaleaf Bordentown dispensary and expansion of the Select brand. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed April 28, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

