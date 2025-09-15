Curaleaf Expands Retail Footprint with Dispensary Openings in Florida and Ohio

New locations in Apopka, Florida and Girard, Ohio bring Curaleaf's nationwide store count to 157

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of two new dispensaries; Curaleaf Apopka, located at 1809 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703, and Curaleaf Girard, located at 801 N State St, Girard, OH 44420. With these dual openings, Curaleaf expands to 69 retail locations in Florida, five in Ohio, and 157 nationwide.

Curaleaf Apopka strengthens the Company's presence in Central Florida, providing convenient access for registered medical cannabis patients across the Greater Orlando region. Curaleaf Apopka offers a wide portfolio of medical cannabis products, including Curaleaf's Select brand vapes and edibles, Florida-exclusive Reef flower, Grassroots Dark Heart Collection flower, Anthem pre-rolls, Miss Grass pre-rolls and more. To ensure patient satisfaction, Curaleaf Florida is offering a 72-hour Flower Satisfaction Guarantee on select premium eighths from Grassroots and Reef. The store will operate from 9:00 A.M. – 8:30 P.M. ET, Monday through Saturday, and 10:00 A.M. – 6 P.M. ET on Sundays.

Meanwhile, Curaleaf Girard marks the Company's first dispensary within the city of Girard, Ohio and enhances access for both medical patients and adult-use consumers across the state's Northeast region. The store features a selection including Select BRIQ all-in-one vapes, Grassroots Dark Heart Collection flower, Grassroots pre-rolls, JAMS and Select XBites edibles and Find flower. Curaleaf will be introducing Grassroots and Find pre-rolls in Singles and 5-pack Shorties, as state regulations now allow for the sale of pre-rolls. Curaleaf Girard will be open 9:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M. ET, Monday through Saturday and 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. on Sundays.

"Each new store opening reflects our mission to expand safe, convenient access to high-quality cannabis across the country," said Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Chairman and CEO. "With Apopka, we are deepening our roots in Florida by serving an important new region for medical patients, and with Girard, we are proudly delivering the first licensed dispensary to the city. Together, these milestones show our commitment to patients and consumers who rely on cannabis for their wellbeing, while reinforcing Curaleaf's leadership in both established and emerging markets."

Local celebrations will mark the openings:

Curaleaf Apopka will host a grand opening on Friday, September 19, 2025 , from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM ET , featuring special promotions, giveaways, and an interactive "Live Lounge" livestream with Curaleaf cultivation leaders.

, from – , featuring special promotions, giveaways, and an interactive "Live Lounge" livestream with Curaleaf cultivation leaders. Curaleaf Girard will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Girard Chamber of Commerce at a later date, featuring exclusive promotions and complimentary refreshments.

For more information on Curaleaf's dispensaries, products, and patient resources, please visit www.curaleaf.com .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

