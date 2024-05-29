Curaleaf Expands Product Portfolio with Launch of Select Fruit Stiq

Select Fruit Stiq features bold fruity flavors in a sleek, rechargeable 1G All-In-One cannabis oil vape

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced its Select brand has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Select Fruit Stiq, a sleek, rechargeable 1G All-In-One cannabis oil vape with fruit-forward Berry, Citrus and Tropical terpene blends.

Select Fruit Stiq is ideal for flavor-first consumers looking to elevate their next vape experience with bold fruity flavors and high-quality potent oil at a competitive price. The Select Stiq hardware launched in Arizona, Utah and Nevada in Q1 to positive reception. It features an auto-draw function, a rechargeable USB-C port, a viewable oil window, and a compact design. Select Fruit Stiq is available in six refreshing flavors, including Sweet Strawberry, Blackberry Blast, Lemon Sunset, Key Lime Tide, Watermelon Breeze, and Go Go Guava. Combined with its user-friendly, sleek design, and fruit-forward flavors, Select Stiq provides customers with an even more discreet option than a traditional vape pen, which makes it great for both seasoned vape customers, as well as for people who are new to vape products.

"Our newest Select vape pairs user-friendly hardware with great tasting, fruit-forward flavors," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "We have seen great interest in the Select Stiq hardware since it launched in February this year, and after listening to our customers, we recognized the need for a bold new fruit-forward line that enhances our current offerings. With rising market demand for vapes, we will continue exploring how the category experience can continuously be improved to meet the evolving needs of our consumers."

Select Fruit Stiq recently launched in Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, and Maryland, and is expected to roll out in New Jersey, Florida, Nevada, Utah, Illinois, Ohio, and Missouri, pending regulatory approvals, throughout the summer months. To learn more about Select's product portfolio, and state-by-state product availability, or to find a dispensary that carries Select near you, please visit www.selectelevated.com .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find and Zero Proof provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the launch of Select Fruit Stiq. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 6, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

