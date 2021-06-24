Curaleaf Expands Presence in New Jersey with New Dispensary and Cultivation Facility

Opening Marks Company's 107th Retail Location Nationwide

Strategic Expansion Will Help Serve the State's Rapidly Growing Cannabis Market

WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of Curaleaf Edgewater Park, the Company's second dispensary in New Jersey and 107th dispensary nationwide.

In addition, the Company announced that its second New Jersey cultivation facility, located in Winslow, completed its first harvest and is now fully operational. The new site has tripled Curaleaf's cultivation capabilities to serve both the existing New Jersey medical market and the forthcoming adult-use market.

"We are thrilled to grow alongside New Jersey's flourishing medical community and expand access to best-in-class cannabis products to patients in Edgewater Park," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "We continue to work closely with state leadership and regulators to create a successful and sustainable adult-use market, and our expansion positions us to meet the market's increasing needs while creating hundreds of new jobs in the state."

Curaleaf Edgewater Park is a 7,640 square foot dispensary conveniently located off the Burlington Pike at 4237 Route 130 South and is open to all patients with a valid medical card. Curaleaf has been serving New Jersey's medical community since the opening of its Bellmawr dispensary in 2015, and the Company anticipates opening a third dispensary in Central New Jersey later this summer. Patients will have expanded access to Curaleaf's diverse line of award-winning product offerings including branded flower, vapes and ingestible products.

On June 25, Curaleaf will hold an opening day ceremony featuring a ribbon cutting, swag bags for the first 500 patients, and raffles for a store credit and gift basket. New patients will have access to an exclusive 20% discount on first purchases through July 6. In addition, Curaleaf Edgewater Park is making a $5,000 contribution to Ladies in Transit Holistic Community Development Corporation, which provides families and individuals with programs and services to transition from hardship to economic stability.

"We are committed to both serving our patients and being a good member of our local communities," said Patrik Jonsson, Curaleaf's Northeast Regional President. "We're proud to open our new location in Edgewater, and we look forward to making an impact in the community through Curaleaf's Rooted In Good program."

Rooted In Good delivers social impact by focusing efforts within three key pillars: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Social Equity; and Sustainability, ultimately achieving key goals through the Company's strategic social partnerships. As part of this initiative, Curaleaf is working toward building a fair and equitable industry for all by making a commitment to employ at least 10% of 2021 hires from communities impacted by cannabis-related offenses. The company's 420x25 supplier diversity initiative aims to do business with 420 new cannabis brands, ancillary suppliers, and advocacy organizations from underrepresented communities in the cannabis ecosystem by the year 2025. In addition, the Company's recently launched Executive Roundtable mentorship program, also part of Rooted In Good, includes New Jersey small business owners.

To learn more about Rooted In Good, please visit https://curaleaf.com/social-responsibility/.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 107 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International, is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the retail and cultivation expansion in New Jersey. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

