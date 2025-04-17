Curaleaf Expands Florida Retail Footprint with Opening of Winter Park Dispensary

New medical dispensary in Central Florida marks the Company's 66h retail location in the state

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Winter Park, Florida. Curaleaf Winter Park, located at 3048 Aloma Rd., Winter Park, FL 32792, will begin welcoming medical patients on April 17, 2025. With a total of 66 stores in Florida, Curaleaf brings its nationwide store count to 151 locations.

Curaleaf Winter Park is the Company's fifth store in the greater Orlando area, situated just north of downtown, close to cultural attractions, lively local businesses, and museums. A diverse selection of cannabis products and brands will be featured, such as Select BRIQ all-in-one vapes, Florida's high-quality flower brand Reef, and newly launched pre-rolls from Curaleaf's newest brand, Anthem. Curaleaf Winter Park will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on Sundays, with Curaleaf's expert team members available to serve registered medical patients.

"Our continued expansion in the Sunshine State reflects our strong commitment to the medical community and the ongoing growth of the Florida market," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "With our significant retail presence, ongoing operational enhancements, and evolving, regionally focused product offerings, we are optimistic about our role in continuing to shape the bright future of Florida's cannabis industry. Florida remains as our largest retail presence across the country, and we've received incredibly positive feedback in each new local region that we expand to."

Curaleaf Winter Park will host a grand opening celebration, on April 19th, just in time for the cannabis holiday on April 20th. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as well as live music, prizes, and promotions.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, delivery program, and products in Florida, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

