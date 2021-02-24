Curaleaf Executives to Present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman, and Sarah-Marie Cole, Curaleaf Regional Vice President of Marketing, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on February 25, 2021.

Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman, will be the opening keynote speaker for the Conference on February 25, 2021 at 9:10 am EST . The discussion will be moderated by Jason Raznick , Benzinga Chief Executive Officer.

, Executive Chairman, will be the opening keynote speaker for the Conference on at . The discussion will be moderated by , Benzinga Chief Executive Officer. Sarah-Marie Cole , Regional Vice President of Marketing, will be participating in the How to Reach Cannabis Consumers panel on February 25, 2021 at 2:05 pm EST . The panel will be moderated by Neal Hamilton , Benzinga Vice President of Marketing.

Webcast access details can be found on the Curaleaf IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

