Curaleaf Debuts Flavorful Live Blends Vape Cartridges in Florida

Florida is the first market to carry Curaleaf's newest vape cartridge product line

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the launch of its latest collection of vape cartridges, Curaleaf Live Blends, in Florida. A first of its kind product in the industry, Live Blends are formulated with a proprietary blend of live and botanical terpenes that deliver a flavor and experience not seen before.

By combining the benefits of live terpenes and the flavor of natural botanicals, Curaleaf Live Blends provide an optimized experience in both taste and effect. Each cartridge combines the strain-specific Solventless Terpene Extract (STE) of freshly harvested cannabis with a micro-infusion of botanical terpenes. This unique process results in the cleanest and broadest spectrum of live terpenes and other fragrant cannabis compounds. The premium distillate features an enhanced experience in flavor and result.

"Florida is the first market in the country to offer our premium Live Blends products as we aim to help a wider group of patients find relief through these flavorful and efficient cartridges," said Joe Bayern, President of Curaleaf. "Our patient-first approach to the R&D process has garnered positive reviews for our recently debuted NANO Drops, first-to-Florida market Sublingual tablets, and Select Elite Live cartridges that launched in the state earlier this year. We are proud to debut another innovative product to the patients of Florida."

Live Blends products feature fruitier and more approachable flavor profiles that are expertly paired with strains for an optimal consumption experience. This product line is ideal for patients who prefer a sweeter taste experience and those interested in trying live terpene vape cartridges but who may be unaccustomed to the intense cannabis flavors often found in conventional live products.

Curaleaf Live Blends are launching five unique hybrid strains to medical patients across the state to start, with additional combinations to debut in the coming months.

Florida is a fast-growing medical cannabis market. Currently, there are more than 420,000 medical patients enrolled in the Florida program - about 1.7% of the state's population - with approximately 5,000 new patients joining each week. Live Blends is the fourth product to enter Curaleaf Florida's medical market this year, after its Sublingual Tablets, Select Elite Live cartridges, and Curaleaf NANO Drops. For more information on Curaleaf's dispensary locations in Florida, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations/#florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 95 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 people across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit http://www.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the expansion of Curaleaf products in Florida. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

