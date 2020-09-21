Curaleaf Continues Western Expansion of Select Brand Products

Now in 12 States as Select Nano Gummies Become Available in California and Elite Live Cartridges Launch in Nevada

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today launched its Select Nano Gummies in California and its line of Select Elite Live cartridges in Nevada. Select, America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, is a West Coast lifestyle brand that was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020.

Utilizing nano-emulsion technology, Select Nano Gummies are infused with small, water-soluble cannabinoids that allow for faster, more efficient cannabinoid consumption when compared to traditional edibles. Due to its precise and calibrated effects, Select Nano products are an optimal solution for those who are looking to try edibles for the first time, or for those seeking alternative forms of consumption. Select Nano Gummies are now available in five states including Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada. The Company looks forward to releasing Nano Gummies in additional states, including Colorado and Maryland, by the end of the year.

Select Elite Live cartridges, which launched in Nevada today, contain high-quality, broad-spectrum THC oil enhanced with live-resin extract. Created with a proprietary technology that refines fresh frozen flower, Select Elite Live is designed to capture more essence of the living plant and higher terpene content. Each cartridge is formulated to represent the plant's full profile as much as possible, allowing consumers and patients experience true-to-strain flavors and effects. Select Elite Live cartridges can now be found in eight states including Arizona and California and will be available by the end of the year in Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Utah.

"The latest product expansion of Select in California and Nevada speaks to Curaleaf's commitment to providing both medical patients and adult-use customers with accessibility to innovative, high-quality cannabis products," said Joe Bayern, President of Curaleaf. "We are thrilled to bring Select's scientifically formulated Nano Gummies and Elite Live to both states as we expand our portfolio and provide entry points for new consumers."

Select maintains peak industry-standard practices for quality control to ensure the overall efficacy and the best product experience possible. As a recognized industry leader, Select has gained popularity in both medical and adult-use markets, and will be available in 14 states by October of 2020, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma and Oregon. With launches scheduled for New York and Ohio next, Select is on track to become the first nationally recognized consumer cannabis brand.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the expansion of the Select brand of products into California and Nevada. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

