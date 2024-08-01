Curaleaf Continues to Combat Food Insecurity With 4th Annual 'Feed the Block' Fundraiser

A program of the Company's 'Rooted in Good' Corporate Social Responsibility platform, Feed the Block has raised over $450,000 to provide resources for local organizations nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf'' or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the launch of its fourth annual multi-state fundraising initiative, Feed the Block. From August 1 until August 31, Feed the Block invites members of the Curaleaf community to join the fight against food insecurity by participating in the Company's fundraiser to support locally run organizations, working to provide resources for those in need.

Launched in 2020, Feed the Block is an annual fundraising event allowing medical patients and adult-use consumers to round up dispensary purchases to the nearest dollar at their local Curaleaf retail location. To date, the combined efforts of Curaleaf and its cannabis community have generated over $450,000 in donations to local organizations that directly support the communities Curaleaf operates in. One hundred percent of patient donations will go toward organizations helping the hungry, and Curaleaf will match 25% of the total donations to the program during the month of August.

"It is a privilege to stand alongside our incredible, mission-driven nonprofit partners as we renew our commitment to supporting the communities we serve," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "The contributions from our valued medical patients and adult-use consumers is an integral component of our ability to support local food programs that bring hunger relief to affected communities in our local areas. We're proud to continue this program for the fourth year, and are happy to match donations by 25 percent."

Feed the Block addresses one of the most pressing societal issues — food insecurity. Nearly one in ten Americans live in households where there was either sometimes or often not enough food to eat over the past week. Globally, almost 282 million people in 59 countries and territories experienced high levels of acute hunger in 2023, a 9.3% increase from the previous year. As food costs rise, the United Nations projects nearly 600 million people could face food insecurity by 2030, highlighting the immense challenge ahead. The program is focused on raising funds in August because many low-income families rely on food banks throughout the summer as they aren't able to access free meals from local schools. This makes August an important month to support food banks as they have been depleted during the summer.

"We are deeply touched by Curaleaf's commitment to our community," stated Judith Cruz, President & CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank, Curaleaf's Florida partner for Feed the Block for the fourth year. "The company's support through Feed the Block has enabled us to provide 709,267 meals over the past two years, making a tangible impact in helping to nourish countless lives across Florida. Please join us in thanking Feed the Block!"

Feed the Block is a facet of Curaleaf's Rooted in Good platform, a corporate social responsibility endeavor designed to positively impact the communities it serves through social equity, sustainability, strategic partnerships, and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Currently, Rooted in Good develops programming focused on mitigating the collateral consequences of the war on drugs through five main national causes: social justice, wellness, health, medical cannabis education, and food insecurity. From the 420x25 supplier diversity initiative to launching its nationally recognized social equity-focused brand with partner B NOBLE, Curaleaf has remained committed to running an impactful business rooted in community. To learn more about Rooted in Good and Curaleaf's corporate social responsibility initiatives, please visit https://curaleaf.com/rooted-in-good.

Patients and customers can support Feed the Block at Curaleaf stores in 13 states this August, by rounding up each purchase at-register to benefit respective local organizations. Learn more about each state's beneficiaries online here: https://curaleaf.com/blog/feed-the-block-2024.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find, Zero Proof and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Feed the Block fundraising initiative. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 6, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

