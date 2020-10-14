Curaleaf Continues Florida Expansion, Opening Two New Dispensaries in Pensacola and Panama City

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the opening of two new dispensaries in the Florida Panhandle region. Curaleaf Pensacola will open on Thursday, October 15th, and Curaleaf Panama City will open on Friday, October 16th.

With the addition of Curaleaf Pensacola, located at 5090 N. 9th Ave., and Curaleaf Panama City, located at 749 W. 23rd St., the Company is positioned to provide patients and caregivers residing throughout the Florida Panhandle area local access to high-quality medical cannabis products.

"We are delighted to offer increased access to premium cannabis products for our growing base of patients who live along the Florida Panhandle coastline," said Joe Bayern, President at Curaleaf. "The Curaleaf Florida team aims not only to be a critical resource for patient care, but also to contribute to the communities we serve, making actionable differences a priority."

News of Curaleaf's latest dispensary openings comes as the Company prepares to begin harvesting flower from its new, state-of-the art indoor cultivation center. The flower will be available at dispensaries statewide in November. The new dispensaries will also offer Nano Drops, which recently launched exclusively to the Florida market, and additional innovative products, including Live Blends cartridges, debuting over the next month.

Patients who visit the Pensacola and Panama City dispensaries can expect to find the same level of compassionate guidance, education, and a variety of high-quality cannabis products that they find at other Curaleaf locations throughout the state. With these openings, Curaleaf will operate 33 dispensaries in Florida, its largest market in the U.S., and 95 dispensaries nationwide.

Curaleaf is dedicated to serving over 420,000 registered medical patients in Florida, one of the country's fastest growing medical markets. In the past year, Curaleaf has debuted a wide selection of cannabis products for patients to choose from, including Select Elite Live cartridges, Sublingual Tablets, and NANO Drops. To see Curaleaf's dispensary locations in Florida, along with hours of operation and contact information, please visit www.curaleaf.com/locations/#florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 95 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 people across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

