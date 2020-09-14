Curaleaf Continues Expansion Across Nevada With Opening of Ely Dispensary

Curaleaf Announces Opening of Third Retail Location in Nevada, 93rd Nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the opening Curaleaf Ely, the company's third retail location in Nevada and 93rd dispensary nationwide.

Curaleaf Ely, located at 940 E. Aultman Street in Ely, Nevada, will serve the medical and adult-use customers of central-eastern Nevada seven days a week, with normal operating hours of 9am – 9pm each day. Curaleaf's other two retail locations in the state, Curaleaf Vegas Blvd. (1736 Las Vegas Blvd.) and Curaleaf-Acres (2320 Western Ave), are both located in Las Vegas, approximately four hours south. The Ely location will provide local customers expanded access to high-quality cannabis products and the compassionate guidance and education Curaleaf is known for, so patrons can consume cannabis with ease, clarity, and confidence.

Curaleaf's Nevada locations are proud to carry products by a variety of brands including Select, America's #1 cannabis oil brand. Select Elite Live, a new high-quality, high-terpene cannabis oil vape cartridge that provides the feeling of flower with the ease of oil, launches statewide this week and will be available at all three Curaleaf locations. Other Select-brand products available in Nevada include fast-acting Nano Gummies, multi-purpose CBD:THC Ratio Drops, high-potency Elite Oil Vape Cartridges and flavorful THC-infused Bites. Curaleaf's Nevada locations also sell flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals, ingestibles, pre-rolls and more. For specific product availability and specials, visit www.curaleaf.com/locations/#nevada.

"We have always focused on providing high-quality cannabis products as well as superior patient and customer care and education in Nevada," said Joe Bayern, President at Curaleaf. "We look forward to building a sense of community with our new customers in Ely while expanding their access to high-quality brands like Select."

In addition to these three dispensaries, Curaleaf's operations in Nevada also include two cultivation facilities and two processing sites. In response to COVID-19, Curaleaf continues to implement new policies and procedures to keep patients, customers and employees safe during this time.

To see Curaleaf's dispensary locations across the U.S, along with hours of operation and contact information, please visit www.curaleaf.com/locations.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com .

