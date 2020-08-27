Curaleaf Continues Expansion Across Florida with Opening of South Tampa Dispensary

Curaleaf's 30th Location in Florida Will Bring Best-Selling Select Products to More Local Patients

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the opening of Curaleaf Tampa, the second of three new dispensaries the company is opening in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area this quarter.

Curaleaf Tampa, located at 3030 W. Gandy Blvd., opens today as Curaleaf's 89th dispensary in the U.S., and 30th location in Florida, one of the nation's fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the country. Earlier this month, Curaleaf opened its Clearwater location (2082 Gulf to Bay Blvd.) and will be announcing its 31st Florida location in September. Like all Curaleaf dispensaries, these three new Tampa-area locations will provide patients with a destination for compassionate guidance, education, and a variety of high-quality cannabis products so they can consume cannabis with ease, clarity, and confidence.

Curaleaf is committed to serving the growing base of 394,000 registered medical patients in Florida, which is one of the nation's fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the country. Earlier this month, Curaleaf began selling Select, America's #1 cannabis oil brand. Select Elite Live, which features high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects, quickly became a record-breaking best-selling product in the state. Curaleaf was also first-to-market with the launch of their discreet, berry-flavored Sublingual Tablets, a Florida market exclusive.

"Tampa is a unique and diverse community that we look forward to serving as Curaleaf expands our retail footprint in the market," said Joe Bayern, President at Curaleaf. "Our South Tampa dispensary allows us to further build a sense of community with our patients and expands their access to high-quality brands like Select."

The opening of Curaleaf's new stores in Florida comes as the state begins its economic recovery from COVID-19, which pushed Florida's unemployment rate from 2.8% in February 2020 to 10.4% in June 2020. Each of the new dispensaries have hired an average of 11 employees, bringing the total number of jobs created by Curaleaf across the state to 722. According to Leafly, the cannabis industry is adding jobs at a rate of 15% per year, accounting for 16,000 Florida residents that are currently employed by the cannabis industry.

In response to COVID-19, Curaleaf offers curbside service upon request and contactless and cashless payment through approved credit and debit card services to keep patients, customers, and employees safe during this time. To see Curaleaf's dispensary locations in Florida, along with hours of operation and contact information, please visit www.curaleaf.com/locations/#florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 89 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 people across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

