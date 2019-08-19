Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Glendale Greenhouse

Curaleaf Continues To Make Meaningful Progress On Its Acquisition Strategy

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it completed the acquisition of Glendale Greenhouse, a vertically integrated cannabis business in Arizona. The signing was announced earlier on June 27, 2019. The dispensary will be rebranded as Curaleaf.

Glendale Greenhouse operates a 20,000 square-foot, multi-level cultivation center capable of producing 3,600 pounds of flower annually. Its 1,500 square-foot dispensary, located directly off the Agua Fria Freeway with 90,000 cars passing daily, can be expanded to nearly 5,000 square-feet. The facility also operates a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction lab and a kitchen, which is already producing various edible lines such as mints, gummies, brownies and ice cream, with additional products expected to launch later this year.

Curaleaf has successfully completed three acquisitions in Arizona this year, increasing its operational footprint to 8 locations. With the largest footprint of single-branded retail stores in the U.S., Curaleaf continues to execute on its strategy of building a national brand in highly populated states. Earlier this year, the Company completed its acquisition of Eureka in California and continues to make considerable progress towards completion of the previously announced acquisitions of Acres in Nevada and OGT in Ohio, as well as Select and Grassroots.

