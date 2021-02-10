Curaleaf Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its 100th National Retail Location

The country's largest cannabis operator continues to expand its retail footprint, opening four new dispensaries in Florida in February

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of Curaleaf Jacksonville San Jose, the Company's 100th dispensary nationwide.

The opening of Curaleaf Jacksonville San Jose, located at 9760 San Jose Blvd, follows the recent opening of Curaleaf St. Petersburg North, and is the second of four new dispensaries that Curaleaf plans to open this month in Florida, one of the country's fastest-growing medical cannabis markets. By the end of February, Curaleaf's planned footprint will include 37 dispensaries in Florida and 102 nationwide.

"Reaching 100 dispensaries nationwide is a remarkable milestone and Curaleaf is honored to be a trusted source for high-quality cannabis products and education for patients in Florida and communities across the country," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "As the Florida medical program continues to grow, Curaleaf's expansion in the state will create jobs and better serve patients by providing more convenience and access to the critical services and products they need."

As part of the company's strategic expansion, Curaleaf plans to increase its cultivation capacity to support the increased demand statewide for its cannabis brands and products. This continued growth aims to add over 40 new jobs to the state, creating valuable economic opportunities in surrounding communities.

In addition to its two new locations in Jacksonville and St. Petersburg, Curaleaf Bradenton (2605 Cortez Rd West), located on the west side of the state, will be the first to open in Manatee County, and is scheduled to open tomorrow, February 11th. The largest of the new dispensaries, measuring at a sprawling 4,699 square feet, Curaleaf West Palm Beach (6835 Okeechobee Blvd) plans to open this Friday, February 12th. This suite of new dispensaries in St. Petersburg, Jacksonville, Bradenton and West Palm Beach will offer the same best-in-class patient care, convenient curbside pick-up, and expanded access to Curaleaf's high-quality medical cannabis products, including Select, America's #1 cannabis oil brand. Select Elite Live, a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects, quickly became a record-breaking best-selling product in the state reaching $1 million in sales in its first month in the market.

The Company's assortment of high-quality and innovative products includes first-to-market Sublingual tablets, RSO, Nano Drops and Live Blends, and cater to a wide range of health and wellness preferences. To see Curaleaf's dispensary locations in Florida, along with hours of operation and contact information, please visit www.curaleaf.com/locations/#florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 100 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the planned retail and cultivation expansion in Florida. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

