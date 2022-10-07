Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Scottsdale, Arizona Dispensary

Company's latest retail location is its largest in the state of Arizona

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its Scottsdale dispensary, located at 16277 N Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Curaleaf Scottsdale is the Company's largest retail location in Arizona and one of its 16 dispensaries in the Grand Canyon State.

Located across the street from the world-renowned Tournament Players Club, Curaleaf Scottsdale is dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products and service to patients and customers at all stages of their cannabis journey. The new location offers a wide array of products including high-quality flower and pre-rolls, Curaleaf Plant Precision gummies and topical gel, Select X Bites, Select Squeeze, Select Cliq and B NOBLE pre-rolls.

Curaleaf Scottsdale celebrates its soft opening today and is scheduled for an official grand opening event on Friday, October 14. The grand opening will commence with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. followed by festivities throughout the weekend including swag giveaways, on-site entertainment, local food vendors and limited-time discounts.

"Following the completion of our Tryke acquisition this week, we are excited to deepen our roots in Arizona with the opening of Curaleaf Scottsdale," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Not only is it our largest retail location in the state, but it is also led by a team of dedicated, knowledgeable professionals who are eager to serve the Scottsdale community."

For more information regarding Curaleaf's product offerings in Arizona, along with openings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/arizona.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 144 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of a new dispensary in Scottsdale, Arizona. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.