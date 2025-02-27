Curaleaf Celebrates New Sedona Dispensary

The Company's new Arizona retail location offers improved local accessibility

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the relocation of its Sedona, Arizona dispensary to 1610 State Road 89A, offering a more convenient and accessible location for customers in the Sedona area, directly off of the city's major highway.

Curaleaf Sedona's new location will be open starting Thursday, February 27 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm MST seven days a week, accommodating both adult use and medical patients. Customers can explore Curaleaf's premium suite of products, including its wide variety of trusted brands such as Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find and Curaleaf. Products range across flower, concentrates, vapes, infused pre-rolls and more, and feature Select Zero Proof Hemp Seltzer, Select vapes with a new strain offering across Stiq, Cliq and Briq hardware, as well as Find flower (half ounce and ounce), and Grassroots (1/8ths, concentrates and infused pre-rolls). With over 150 vendors represented and a continually growing roster, Curaleaf Sedona offers a rich variety of cannabis products to meet the needs of all customers and will introduce even more innovative product offerings in the weeks to come.

"Since 2018, Arizona has been an exciting state for us to grow and evolve our retail and product offering. Now one of the 16 Curaleaf dispensaries operating in the state, the new Curaleaf Sedona offers customers a more accessible and convenient shopping experience, right off Highway 89A," said Luke Flood, Regional Senior Vice President at Curaleaf. "The new Sedona dispensary allows us to better serve both medical and adult use customers with improved visibility, and an expanded product selection, all within a welcoming environment that reflects our longstanding commitment to the community."

The dispensary will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, March 7th and Saturday, March 8th beginning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 am MST. Vendors will be present on site both days from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm MST offering deals and promotions to Curaleaf customers. During the grand opening, Curaleaf will offer exclusive promotions for medical patients and adult-use customers, welcoming the Sedona community to explore the new location and connect with the same knowledgeable staff that the store is known for.

