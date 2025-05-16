Curaleaf Celebrates New Dispensary Opening in Lima, Ohio

The Company's newest Ohio location features drive-through pick-up and expanded access for customers

STAMFORD, Conn., May 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its newest dispensary in Lima, Ohio, located at 2151 Elida Rd. The store expands Curaleaf's footprint in the Buckeye State to three stores, bringing the Company's nationwide retail footprint to 152 locations. Curaleaf Lima will increase convenient access to high-quality cannabis for both medical patients and adult-use customers across northwest Ohio.

Curaleaf Lima is open Sunday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET. The dispensary is located next to vibrant local businesses and features a drive-through pick-up window, offering added speed and accessibility for order fulfillment. Customers can explore a wide variety of trusted, best-in-class brands and products including Select BRIQ all-in-one vapes, Grassroots high-quality flower, JAMS edibles, and Find flower.

"We're excited to join the Lima community and offer both new and experienced cannabis consumers a welcoming, approachable, and convenient retail experience," said Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Chairman and CEO. "Our priority is on delivering trusted products, expert guidance, and a customer-first approach tailored to the needs of every community we serve, including Ohio's growing adult-use market. We're proud to support Ohio's adult-use market while continuing to serve the state's long-standing medical cannabis patients."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at a later date, to be announced, with the Lima Chamber of Commerce. The grand opening celebration will feature non-alcoholic beverages, along with exclusive gifts with purchase and other promotions.

Curaleaf now serves both Ohio medical patients and adult-use customers through retail locations in Newark, Cuyahoga Falls and Lima.

For more information on Curaleaf's dispensaries and products in Ohio, please visit: https://www.curaleaf.com/dispensary/ohio .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the opening of a dispensary in Lima, OH.

