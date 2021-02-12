Curaleaf Celebrates New Branded Store in Bangor, Maine

Patients can now access medical products at three Curaleaf retail locations throughout the state

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, celebrates the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded location in Bangor, located at 829 Hogan Road, the company's third branded location in Maine and its 101st nationwide.

The new store, which officially opened its doors earlier this week, will provide the same best-in-class patient care, education, and convenient curbside pick-up that patients in Maine have come to expect from Curaleaf. This is the first Curaleaf-branded store in Bangor, giving the community expanded access to Curaleaf's high-quality medical cannabis products, including Select, America's #1 cannabis oil brand.

"We're thrilled to increase product access to a new part of the great State of Maine," commented Scott Reed, General Manager at Curaleaf Maine. "We have been rooted in Maine for more than a decade, proudly serving patients in Auburn and Ellsworth and actively working to give back to these great communities through community service and fundraisers. We're excited to join Bangor and continue developing meaningful connections with new patients and our new community."

To celebrate the new location, all new Curaleaf Bangor patients will receive 10% off their first purchase. For more information on Curaleaf's locations in Maine, along with hours of operation and contact information, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations#maine

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the retail expansion in Maine. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

