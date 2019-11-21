Curaleaf Celebrates Launch of Veterans Cannabis Project Initiative in Florida at North Tampa Dispensary

Partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project supports veterans' access to medical cannabis

NORTH TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, will launch its custom-designed Veterans Cannabis Project pre-roll product in Florida today. A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Veterans Cannabis Project (VCP), an organization that advocates for legal and supported access of medical cannabis for veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs. In Florida the boxes will be available for $26, and each box contains five 0.4 oz pre-rolls for a total of 2 grams per box. Images can be downloaded here.

Local veterans will join Curaleaf at the Lutz dispensary, 1408 North Dale Mabry Highway. Lutz, Fl 33548, on November 21st from 1-3 PM, to hear Doug Distaso, Executive Director of VCP, speak about the initiative aimed at raising awareness and support around veterans' access.

"We are proud to launch the Veterans Cannabis Project initiative in Florida to provide additional support and education for veterans in the communities we serve," said Pablo Arizmendi-Kalb, President of Curaleaf Florida. "Through this partnership with the Veterans Cannabis Project, we hope to increase awareness for veteran access to medical cannabis."

"At Veterans Cannabis Project, our message is simple: medical cannabis may help save lives and veterans deserve full, legal access. I hear every day from veterans who have benefited from medical cannabis as a treatment option for addressing the physical and emotional wounds of war," said Doug Distaso, Executive Director of the Veterans Cannabis Project. "That's why VCP is proud to work with Curaleaf, the largest cannabis company in the United States, to advocate for, educate on, and support access to cannabis in Florida where more than 1.5 million veterans reside."

Curaleaf launched the Veterans Cannabis Project initiative in Maryland, Maine, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey and Arizona earlier this year. The company will continue rolling out the program at dispensaries across the United States. The Veterans Cannabis Project pre-roll product will also be available for purchase at other cannabis operators later this year.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 50 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

About the Veterans Cannabis Project

Veterans Cannabis Project is dedicated to advocating on behalf of cannabis access issues for U.S. military veterans. VCP is committed to educating policymakers and the public about the value of cannabis to veterans and supporting veterans across the nation with the resources they need to understand the value of medical cannabis, know their cannabis rights, and access the tools they need to encourage federal policy change. We work daily to create a community that can heal our nation's broken approach to cannabis and provide veterans with safe, legal access.

