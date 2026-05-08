Curaleaf Bolsters Florida Footprint with Two New Medical Dispensaries in Jacksonville Beach and Fernandina Beach

Latest openings increase the Company's Florida medical dispensary count to 73, with 165 locations nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., May 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of two new medical dispensaries in Florida, one in Jacksonville Beach and the other in Fernandina Beach. The two new locations bring the Company's Florida footprint to 73 dispensaries and its nationwide total to 165 stores.

Located at 13799 Beach Boulevard, Curaleaf Jacksonville Beach sits along U.S. Route 90, one of the area's primary east-west corridors connecting the city's core to its coastal communities, and is surrounded by a diverse mix of restaurants, hotels, and retail shops. Curaleaf Fernandina Beach is located at 1951 South 8th Street along Florida State Road 200, offering convenient access to surrounding neighborhoods and nearby coastal destinations with a variety of local retail, dining, and businesses. Each dispensary offers a broad range of products and brands for medical patients, featuring Curaleaf's Florida-exclusive Reef flower, Grassroots flower, Dark Heart flower, Anthem pre-rolls, and the new Select Briq 2, designed to deliver enhanced flavor and real-time dose visibility.

"Our two newest dispensaries in Northeast Florida mark our fourth and fifth openings in the state since the beginning of the year," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "The continued expansion of our Florida retail footprint reflects our long-term strategy to strengthen our presence in this key medical cannabis market. As we continue to scale thoughtfully across Florida, we're enhancing our ability to deliver localized product offerings and patient-focused services while maintaining consistent, high-quality access for the medical community statewide."

A grand opening celebration will take place at Curaleaf Jacksonville Beach on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9, from 12:00 - 8:00 P.M. ET. The event will feature live music, live art, and a variety of in-store promotions, along with the launch of monthly spend-to-win contests through the summer. On Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, Curaleaf Fernandina Beach will also host a two-day grand opening event from 12:00 - 8:00 P.M. ET, with branded merch and giveaways. Items you could win include a $250 store credit, a tour of the cultivation facility located in Mount Dora, a beach bundle, stand up paddle board, and a signed football jersey. On the grand opening Friday, May 8, the first 50 patients at Curaleaf Jacksonville Beach will receive a complimentary eighth with any $75 purchase, subject to select strains. On Friday, May 15, the same offer will be available at Curaleaf Fernandina Beach for the first 50 patients. Both locations will operate from 9:00 A.M. to 8:30 P.M. Monday through Saturday, and 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Curaleaf's Florida dispensaries, products, and patient resources, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Dark Heart, and Anthem provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the opening of dispensaries in Jacksonville Beach and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on May 5, 2026, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

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SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.