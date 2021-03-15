Curaleaf Appoints Carlos Madrazo as Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Capital Markets

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Mr. Carlos Madrazo has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets for Curaleaf, a new position.

Mr. Madrazo will work with Curaleaf's Executive Leadership Team to help advance the knowledge and understanding of the Company's strategic positioning within global cannabis and consumer packaged goods markets, the Company's successful track record for growth and execution, as well as the value creation opportunity for shareholders. Mr. Madrazo will also assist in corporate finance and strategic planning matters.

"We are truly excited to welcome Carlos to the Curaleaf team as we continue our expansion into new markets domestically as well as internationally following our recently announced agreement to acquire EMMAC Life Sciences Limited, the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe," said Joseph Bayern, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "Carlos brings a global financial market mindset and a significant career experience to our team that will enhance our communications and engagements with investors around the world, particularly as we expand our shareholder base. Carlos joins us at a pivotal time for Curaleaf and the industry as consumer and political liberalization trends around cannabis continue to gain substantial momentum worldwide. I look forward to working closely with Carlos to propel Curaleaf forward in its next phase of growth."

"I am honored to join Curaleaf at such an important moment and to work with true pioneers and transformers in the industry," said Mr. Madrazo. "Building on Curaleaf's recently announced expansion into the international cannabis market, I am excited for what the future holds for the Company. It is my privilege to be a part of Curaleaf's mission and to expand the knowledge among the financial community of the Company's vision for the future and its extraordinary potential."

Mr. Madrazo has over 20 years of experience in investor relations, investment banking and operations at an international level. Most recently, he led Investor Relations and Sustainability for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa"), a media and telecommunications conglomerate trading on the NYSE. Prior to Televisa, Carlos held positions with Tutv Llc as CFO, where he launched and co-managed a new business venture and with ING Barings, where he led Latin American media and entertainment investment banking. Carlos also spent six years with Chase Securities in its Global Mergers and Acquisitions Group. He holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelors of Arts degree in Economics.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the future role of the new Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

