Curaleaf Announces Participation Details for Upcoming January 2021 Investor Conferences

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced details around senior Curaleaf management participation at the upcoming ATB Capital Markets 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference and Needham's 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference.

ATB Capital Markets 9 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:40 am ET

Boris Jordan , Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will be participating in a panel discussion, "U.S. Retail; What Leadership Looks Like Today and Tomorrow."





Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET

Boris Jordan , Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will be participating in a fireside chat. Management will also be hosting one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, January 13 and Thursday, January 14 in conjunction with the conference. To access Curaleaf's fireside chat webcast at the Needham conference, please visit the Curaleaf IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 96 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

