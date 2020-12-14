Curaleaf Announces Participation Details for Cantor Fitzgerald & MKM Partners December Investor Conferences

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that management will be will be participating in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Cannabis MSO Summit on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 8:30 am ET and the MKM Partners - The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 Conference on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 8:30 am ET.

Boris Jordan , Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will be participating in a fireside chat.

Joe Bayern , Curaleaf President and incoming CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat. Curaleaf management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one investor meetings following the fireside chat.

Both Curaleaf fireside chat presentations will be webcast live. To access the presentation webcasts please visit the Curaleaf IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 96 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

