Curaleaf Announces Boris Jordan Panel Participation Details at the Virtual Roth Deer Valley Consumer Conference

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will be participating in the Consumer Panel: Cannabis Crystal Ball – Predictions for the Next 4 Years at the Roth Deer Valley Consumer Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 4:00pm ET.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Scott Fortune, Director & Research Analyst of Roth Capital Partners, focused on the Consumer Health and Wellness sector.

Curaleaf senior management will also be conducting virtual one-on-one investor meetings on December 10 and December 11, 2020.

To access the presentation webcast please visit the Curaleaf IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 96 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

