Curaleaf Announces Asset Divestitures in Maryland for $31.5 Million

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA, OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced a pair of planned asset divestitures in Maryland for a combined $31.5 million in total proceeds:

Entering into Definitive documentation to sell Curaleaf's interests in HMS cultivation and processor for $27.5 million to TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend") (CSE:TER, OTCQX: TRSSF)

to TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend") (CSE:TER, OTCQX: TRSSF) Closing of its sale of Cumberland, MD processor for $4.0 million

Curaleaf announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its rights to the HMS Health LLC and HMS Processing LLC ("HMS") assets in Maryland to TerrAscend for a total consideration of $27.5 million. The HMS asset sale includes the divestiture of operations in a 22,000 square foot co-located cultivation and processing facility in Frederick, MD. The total consideration due to Curaleaf of $27.5 million includes $25 million in cash due at closing as well as a $2.5 million interest bearing Note due and payable to Curaleaf on April 30, 2022. The transaction is expected to close pending customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission.

The completion of the HMS transaction will allow Curaleaf to move forward, subject to regulatory approval, with its proposed acquisition of Maryland Compassionate Care and Wellness, LLC ("MCCW"), which operates a 55,000 square foot co-located cultivation and processing facility in Taneytown, MD and a dispensary in Gaithersburg, MD under the Herbology brand.

Curaleaf is also pleased to announce today the closing of its sale of Curaleaf Maryland, Inc., which holds a processing license in Cumberland, MD, for a total consideration of $4.0 million. This divestiture closed on November 1, 2020 and supports Curaleaf's strategy for optimizing its vertically integrated presence in Maryland.

Joseph Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, stated, "The asset sales we announce today will allow us to optimize Curaleaf's vertically integrated presence in Maryland within the regulation which limits operators to a single grow and single processor. Overall, the Maryland market continues to see impressive growth with over 115,000 certified cannabis patients. The actions we are taking aim to further strengthen Curaleaf's position as a leading cannabis operator in Maryland as well as reaffirm our commitment to best serving our customers across the state."

