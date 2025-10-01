Curaleaf and The Baldwin Fund Partner to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Research This October

Curaleaf celebrates six years of its national at-register donation program for Breast Cancer Action Month

All contributions benefit The Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY, also known as The Baldwin Fund

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, is proud to announce its continued Breast Cancer Action Month (BCAM) initiative, this year in partnership with Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY, also known as The Baldwin Fund. Throughout October, Curaleaf customers at the majority of the company's retail locations are invited to "Round Up for Research" at checkout, with proceeds supporting lifesaving breast cancer research at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York.

BCAM

This year's partnership will allow Curaleaf to scale its impact nationwide, uniting customers and communities around a shared goal of funding breakthrough research and honoring those who have faced breast cancer. For more than 20 years, The Baldwin Fund has raised over $13 million to advance breast cancer research and patient care, building on founder Carol M. Baldwin's mantra: "Together We Will Find a Cure." Today, the Fund is embarking on a bold $50 million campaign to help the Upstate Cancer Center achieve National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation, the gold standard for innovative cancer programs.

"My mother's mission was simple but powerful--'Together We Will Find a Cure,'" said Stephen Baldwin on behalf of The Baldwin Fund. "This partnership with Curaleaf not only carries her legacy forward but also gives people across the country an easy and meaningful way to join us in the fight against breast cancer. I've been a patron of Curaleaf since the day they opened, and I truly believe it's the most trustworthy brand and product in the industry, with a deep commitment to quality and community. By rounding up at the register, every customer can play a role in honoring survivors, supporting families, and funding the research that will one day end this disease."

"At Curaleaf, Breast Cancer Action Month is a moment we have recognized on a national scale since 2020, and for us it's an opportunity to stand with our communities, customers and patients in a meaningful way," said Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Chairman and CEO. "During the month of October, we pause to recognize those who have been diagnosed, are currently facing a diagnosis, or have passed as a result of breast cancer. By partnering with The Baldwin Fund, we're inviting our customers to join us in honoring their strength, supporting their families, and funding the research that will one day bring us closer to a cure."

While cannabis is not a treatment for cancer, some people living with breast cancer report that cannabis products can help them manage pain, nausea, anxiety, insomnia, and other side effects of treatment. Curaleaf is committed to providing safe, high-quality cannabis options for patients and consumers navigating their health journeys, while continuing to advocate for more research into cannabis and cancer care.

The majority of Curaleaf dispensaries across the Company's retail footprint will participate in this program, as permitted within state regulations. The 13 participating states include, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah.

For more information on Curaleaf's family of brands, locations, patient resources, and products, please visit https://curaleaf.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

About The Baldwin Fund

Founded in 2001 by Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, Billy, and Stephen Baldwin, The Baldwin Fund has raised more than $13 million to fund groundbreaking research and provide hope for patients and families. Guided by Carol's belief--"Together We Will Find a Cure"--the Baldwin Fund continues to lead the fight against breast cancer while expanding its support to research for all cancers. Learn more at www.thebaldwinfund.org.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning Curaleaf's at-register donation campaign for Breast Cancer Action Month, benefiting The Baldwin Fund. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 3, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Mattio Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.