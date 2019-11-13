CUPE 7000, SkyTrain bargaining talks reach impasse

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - After more than 40 sessions at the bargaining table since the beginning of May, talks between CUPE 7000 and the BC Rapid Transit Company (SkyTrain) have reached impasse.

Negotiations broke down on Tuesday when the two sides were unable to reach agreement on several key issues.

"The Company has failed to offer fair wages or address the sick plan, inadequate staffing levels, forced overtime, and other issues important to our members," said CUPE 7000 President Tony Rebelo.

"We have been more than proactive and flexible in trying to reach solutions to improve the service, but the employer's latest package failed to address the key issues. They are simply not interested in bargaining seriously, so we're left with little choice but to go to our members and seek direction for next steps."

CUPE 7000 represents approximately 900 SkyTrain workers who provide service as SkyTrain attendants and control operators as well as administration, maintenance, and technical staff.

The last contract expired on August 31, 2019.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Tony Rebelo, CUPE 7000 President: 604.671.9155; Ryan Boyce, CUPE National Servicing Representative: 604.292.0270; Dan Gawthrop, CUPE Communications Representative: 604.999.6132

Related Links

https://cupe.ca/

