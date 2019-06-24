CUPE 401 K-12 workers in SD85 reach tentative agreement

VANCOUVER ISLAND NORTH, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 401 members who support K-12 at SD85 reached a tentative agreement on June 20, following four bargaining sessions.

"This employer was open to finding ways to reach an agreement that benefitted all parties," said CUPE 401 President Blaine Gurrie.

The tentative agreement will form part of the full collective agreement that members will vote to ratify that also includes the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed in June.

CUPE 401 members provide a wide variety of services in K-12 including EAs, Custodians, Bus Drivers, Clerical, and Trades.

The local represents 2,100 members across the Island with almost 200 members in SD85 who support students in the northern region of Vancouver Island.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Blaine Gurrie, President CUPE 401: 250-729-7557; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

