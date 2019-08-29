CUPE 173 K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement

GOLD TRAIL, BC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 173, K-12 support workers at School District 74 in the northern Fraser Canyon reached a tentative agreement on August 28 following five sessions of bargaining that began in July.

"Because this time we actually could bargain, and both sides wanted to achieve a contract that met both our needs, bargaining was very productive and respectful," said CUPE Local 173 President Janice Rittinger.

"Our bargaining team was wonderful," added Rittinger. "They were there through thick and thin."

The tentative agreement also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expired on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school district Boards of Trustees, the collective agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed by mid-September.

CUPE 173 members, who provide a wide variety of services that support students, include Bus Drivers, Education Assistants, Indigenous Support Workers, Custodians, Trades, Clerical, Maintenance, IT, Student Supervisors and Administrative Support. They provide K-12 support service to students in SD74 which covers the northern Fraser Canyon including the communities of Ashcroft, Lillooet, Lytton, Clinton, and Cache Creek.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Janice Rittinger, CUPE 173 President: 250-457-7341; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

