CUPE 1260 K-12 support workers in Langley reach tentative agreement

LANGLEY, BC, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 1260, K-12 support workers in SD35 began bargaining on May 23 and reached a tentative agreement on June 19.

CUPE 1260 President Sharla Mauger acknowledged the hard work and mutual consideration given to the value of the bargaining process.

"It was refreshing to come to the table and bargain in this manner," adds Mauger. "Our committee put in a lot of hard work and some really long hours in their commitment to get a fair deal for our members – in a timely manner." Mauger also expressed appreciation to the CUPE National Representative who assisted the local with bargaining.

The provincial framework agreement (PFA) approved by the K-12 Presidents' Council in September forms part of the tentative agreement. The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the provincial agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed in June.

CUPE 1260 represents approximately 1,000 members in SD35. Members work in a wide variety of roles to support students in Langley throughout their K-12 and early years education.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Sharla Mauger, CUPE 1260 President: 604-389-0805; Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

