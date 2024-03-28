Cunard Teams Up with Savile Row Master Tailor Kathryn Sargent

VALENCIA, Calif., March 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- This is the moment Cunard captain, Inger Thorhauge, met Savile Row Master Tailor Kathryn Sargent for a final uniform fitting ahead of new ship Queen Anne's arrival.

Kathryn Sargent, a Savile Row pioneer and the world's first female Master Tailor, has partnered with the luxury cruise line to design and create bespoke blues, whites and mess uniforms fit for the next generation of Cunard Captains and Officers.

Captain Inger Thorhauge, who will be at the helm for Queen Anne’s maiden voyage, at a fitting with Kathryn Sargent

Having pored over the Cunard archives for inspiration, the new uniforms weave the very best of British design and style with the heritage and prestige of ocean travel.

Captain Inger Thorhauge said: "It's been a privilege to work with Kathryn and see how the style and elegance of her uniforms have come to life throughout the design and fitting process. I can't wait to wear the new uniform with pride when I and my team will be welcoming guests for the very first time on May 3."

Kathryn Sargent added: "I have long held a fascination and interest in the symbolism and structure of uniforms and working with Cunard. It has been a privilege to get to know Captain Inger and to work with a brand whose principles closely align with a shared sense of tradition, precision, craft, and putting the individual at the heart of what both do – and an appreciation for dressing appropriately with a sense of occasion, grace, and comfort."

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

ABOUT KATHRYN SARGENT:

Kathryn Sargent is Savile Row's first and only female Master Tailor and the original woman in London to hold the prestigious title. Kathryn spent many years honing the skills, attaining the qualifications and setting up her own business – all of which led her to being entitled to hold that precious title. All the more impressive in this once strictly for men, by men, world. Kathryn brings a calming positive female energy to the male-dominated industry of tailoring – delivering a freshness and a woman's eye to her creations. In another break from tradition, Kathryn offers bespoke tailoring to both men and women.

Kathryn was the logical choice for Cunard as both these prestigious brands deliver unforgettable once in a lifetime experiences. Kathryn began her career at Gieves and Hawkes, the original Naval tailors of No.1 Savile Row, where she spent 15 years honing a depth of knowledge and understanding for uniform code and history. Working alongside one of the last members of the founding family (Mr Robert Gieve), she rose to the position of Head Cutter, and became the first woman to ever do so in the entire history of Savile Row.

In 2012 Kathryn founded her eponymous tailoring house, establishing her atelier in Mayfair. It was in 2016 that she achieved the historic first and became Savile Row's first and only female Master Tailor. 'Savile Row Tailoring' is a set of tailoring standards and relates to the skills used to craft tailored garments, rather than the geographical location. Most recently, in 2023, Kathryn expanded the Kathryn Sargent Bespoke brand to open a second atelier on Edinburgh's Howe Street.

