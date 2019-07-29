Cunard Sets Sail for 4th Annual Transatlantic Fashion Week with Breakfast at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe

2019 Fashion Crossing Headliner Milliner Stephen Jones OBE joins special guests prior to Queen Mary 2 Fashion Crossing for "Breakfast at Tiffany's"

VALENCIA, Calif., July 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard kicked off the company's 4th Annual Transatlantic Fashion Week at Sea the day before departure with a special "Breakfast at Tiffany's" in the flagship store's acclaimed Blue Box Cafe. Rose Marie Bravo, Vice Chairman of Burberry, welcomed special guests and the voyage's headline designer, British Milliner Stephen Jones OBE, to the exclusive event. Jones' eclectic designs have been making a mark on the fashion industry for more than 40 years, and his celebrity followers include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger and Britain's Royal Family. Bravo will also join the Transatlantic Fashion Crossing at Sea.

Located within the Tiffany & Co. Flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York City, the Blue Box Cafe reflects a modern luxury experience. The iconic Tiffany Blue® is at the forefront of the Blue Box Cafe. The Blue Box Cafe serves American classics made with the highest quality, regionally sourced ingredients. The simple menu – which evolves through the seasons – is a refined take on signature New York dishes, reinvented to be uniquely Tiffany. The setting is as inviting as the food is inspiring, serving customers who have always dreamed of having Breakfast at Tiffany.

Attendees at the breakfast who will also join the Transatlantic Fashion Crossing included Gail Sackloff OBE, a fashion insider who collaborates with Cunard on curating the annual Fashion Crossing, and film director Mark Bozek, who directed the critically well-received documentary, "The Life and Times of Bill Cunningham," a film that offers a wholly unique insight into the iconic fashion photographer.

During the Transatlantic Fashion Week voyage, Stephen Jones will highlight more than 90 of his millinery masterpieces in a show called "Hats Ahoy! A Millinery Parade," specially created for this Cunard event Crossing. Cunard's Transatlantic Fashion Crossing will also feature renowned shoe designer Stuart Weitzman; luxury menswear consultant, Stanley Tucker; fashion journalist, Hilary Alexander OBE; Editorial Director of Footwear News, Michael Atmore; and Vice President Creative and Fashion Director of Modern Luxury, James Aguiar. Between them they will host a variety of Q&A's, workshops and presentations on the world of fashion. Bozek's "The Life and Times of Bill Cunningham" will also be screened during the voyage, the first time it will be shown at sea, featuring a personal introduction and a Q&A with the director.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

