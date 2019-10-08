Cunard Announces Alaska Itineraries Roundtrip from Victoria, BC

Three limited-capacity voyages added to further diversify Cunard's 2020 Alaska offering

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard has announced three additional opportunities for guests to sail roundtrip from Victoria, BC, Canada on some of the company's 2020 Alaska itineraries.

As the capital of British Columbia, Victoria sits on the southern end of Vancouver Island and is known for Butchart Gardens, Hatley Castle, and a picturesque downtown with colorful Victorian architecture and charming pubs. The city has a lot to offer passengers who want to spend time there either before or after their voyage.

New roundtrip 2020 voyages out of Victoria on Queen Elizabeth include (fares are per person, based on double occupancy):

A 12-night Alaska voyage (Q020F), July 8-20, 2020 , calling at Vancouver , Sitka , Glacier Bay National Park, Anchorage , Kodiak , Seward and College Fjord. Fares start at $1,599 .

voyage (Q020F), , calling at , , Glacier Bay National Park, , , and College Fjord. Fares start at . A 10-night Alaska voyage (Q021A), July 20-30, 2020 , calling at Vancouver , Juneau , Skagway , Hubbard Glacier, Sitka and Ketchikan . Fares start at $1,449 .

voyage (Q021A), , calling at , , , Hubbard Glacier, and . Fares start at . A three-night getaway cruise (Q020E) from San Francisco to Victoria, July 5-8, 2020 , with a call in Astoria, Oregon . Fares start at $649 .

The above voyages are in addition to the Alaska itineraries, roundtrip out of Victoria, which Cunard launched earlier this year including (fares are per person, based on double occupancy):

An 11-night voyage (Q022B), July 30-August 10, 2020 , calling at Vancouver , Glacier Bay National Park, Skagway , Sitka , Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan . Fares start at $1,499 .

, calling at , Glacier Bay National Park, , , Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, and . Fares start at . A 9-night voyage, August 10-19, 2020 (Q023A), calling at Vancouver , Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau , Skagway , Glacier Bay National Park, and Sitka . Fares start at $1,299 .

(Q023A), calling at , Tracy Arm Fjord, , , Glacier Bay National Park, and . Fares start at . A 9-night voyage (Q024A), August 19-28, 2020 , calling at Vancouver , Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau , Skagway , Glacier Bay National Park, Sitka and Ketchikan . Fares start at $1,299 .

, calling at , Tracy Arm Fjord, , , Glacier Bay National Park, and . Fares start at . A 10-night voyage (Q025A), August 28-Sept 7, 2020 , calling at Juneau , Sitka , Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Glacier Bay National Park, and Ketchikan . Fares start at $1,449 .

"We are excited to offer our guests this new option of sailing roundtrip into Alaska from Victoria," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "After a successful launch of four roundtrip Victoria voyages in July, we have decided to add three additional voyages to meet our guests' demand. Victoria is one of Canada's top-rated destinations and this will give passengers extra time in port to explore the city pre- and post-cruise."

Cunard is doubling its Alaska program in 2020, spending a full season in the region from June through September with ten voyages ranging from nine to twelve nights. In addition to scenic cruising through the Inside Passage, Queen Elizabeth will visit the stunning Glacier Bay National Park, as well as spend full days in several ports to discover the history and culture of the area.

