CULTURAL DISRUPTORS AND CULINARY ICONS UNVEILED AS THE GLOBAL JURY FOR THE S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY COMPETITION 2026-27

Seven global tastemakers unite to champion the next generation of gastronomy, bridging the gap between fine food, culture and sustainability.

MILAN, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy has unveiled the seven culinary visionaries who will form the Global Jury for the Grand Finale of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2026-27.

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Global Jury for the Grand Finale of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2026-27.

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition was created to identify, mentor and elevate the next generation of chefs who will shape the future of gastronomy. Central to that mission is the Global Jury, a group of internationally respected chefs chosen not only for their culinary achievements, but for the values, perspectives and mentorship they bring to discovering tomorrow's talent.

More than judges, this edition's Global Jury will act as mentors, scouts and champions of emerging talent. As the industry faces rapid evolution, these seven culinary icons will evaluate the world's most promising talent aged under 30 in Milan. Finalists will be judged against the Academy's golden rules: technical skills, authentic creativity and a powerful personal belief. This esteemed panel seeks to identify young chefs who view gastronomy not just as an art form, but as a powerful vehicle for social change, environmental responsibility and culinary preservation.

THE GLOBAL JURY: MENTORS OF THE FUTURE

Together, the seven jurors represent different cultures, culinary philosophies and approaches to leadership, but they share one belief: the future of gastronomy depends on nurturing chefs who combine technical excellence with creativity, responsibility and purpose. Through mentoring, evaluating and championing the finalists, they play a central role in helping the Academy identify the industry's next generation of leaders.

Enrico 'Chicco' Cerea (Da Vittorio, Italy) – Representing the absolute pinnacle of Italian haute cuisine, Cerea has guided Da Vittorio in Brusaporto to three Michelin stars since 2010. Renowned for his extraordinary technical precision and partnership with sustainable vertical farming initiatives, Cerea will evaluate the timeless foundations of culinary arts – rigorous technique and the discipline required to run a successful global business. "No matter how modern our techniques become, respect for the raw ingredient remains sacred," he says. "The next generation must understand that a kitchen is a business built on teamwork, discipline and a deep-seated desire to bring joy to the guest."

Rodolfo Guzmán (Boragó, Chile) – Guzmán has rewritten the culinary rules of Chile, mapping its endemic pantry with "food eyes" at Boragó in Santiago, which was named the most sustainable restaurant in the world in 2021 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants. Through his research centre, the CIB, he domesticates native ingredients and ancestral Chilean foods in a circular way. "True culinary sustainability is a circular dialogue with nature and ancestral knowledge," he says. "I am eager to meet young chefs who can look at their own territories with fresh eyes, uncovering delicious possibilities in ingredients others have ignored and pushing boundaries of cooking."

Junghyun 'JP' Park (Atomix, USA) – Seoul-born and NYC-based, Park has redefined Korean cuisine on the world stage. His flagship restaurant, Atomix, holds two Michelin stars and is ranked no. 12 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list. Leveraging a background in food sciences, Park brings a masterclass in conceptual, research-driven thinking to the jury. "True innovation comes from deep study," he says. "I am looking for chefs who possess a scientific curiosity and a relentless commitment to detail, showing that they can evolve a traditional cuisine into something globally resonant."

Chef Pichaya 'Pam' Soontornyanakij (Potong, Thailand) – Named The World's Best Female Chef 2025 and Asia's Best Female Chef 2024, Soontornyanakij is the first Asian and Thai female chef to achieve these titles, respectively. At her Michelin-starred restaurant Potong in Bangkok, she crafts progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine inside her family's historic 120-year-old former medicine house. Soontornyanakij will look to champion the art of storytelling and heritage. "I want to see technical mastery married with legacy," she says. "Beyond kitchen skills, I am looking for young leaders who demonstrate a sense of purpose and will use their platform to keep culinary traditions alive."

Jessica Rosval (Al Gatto Verde, Italy) – Originally from Canada, Rosval has spent over a decade working alongside Massimo Bottura, earning Al Gatto Verde in Modena a Michelin star. In 2024, she was named Champion of Change by The World's 50 Best Restaurants for her work with Roots, the social restaurant developed through the Association for the Integration of Women, which she co-founded. Through her commitment to social inclusion and empowerment, Rosval has advanced a humanitarian vision of gastronomy. "The modern chef is more than a cook; they are a steward of culture and a catalyst for change." she says. "I am looking for talent that understands food's power to bring people together, preserve traditions, create opportunities and tell meaningful stories - transforming those ideas into unforgettable culinary experiences."

Ana Roš (Hiša Franko, Slovenia) – As one of only nine female chefs globally to run a three-Michelin-starred kitchen, the self-taught Roš is a master of regional preservation at her restaurant, Hiša Franko in Kobarid. As a juror, she will evaluate how young chefs turn geographical limitations into local, sustainable masterpieces. "I am looking for culinary courage – someone who isn't afraid to let their local landscape and personal identity speak through their food," she says. "The future of gastronomy belongs to those who respect their terroir while disrupting conventional rules."

Martino Ruggieri (Maison Ruggieri, France) – The brilliant chef-owner of La Maison Ruggieri at the Palais-Royal in Paris, Ruggieri blends his proud Italian heritage with the masterful French techniques he refined as the long-time Executive Chef of three-Michelin-starred Pavillon Ledoyen. The 2017 Bocuse d'Or Italy winner brings elite competitive pedigree to the jury and will evaluate how finalists navigate intense pressure with artistic precision. "Gastronomy is a tension between technical discipline and silent emotion," he says. "I will be assessing how finalists handle the intense pressure of the arena, turning rigorous classic technique into a deeply personal, artistic statement."

THE COMPETITION ROADMAP

At this stage in the Competition, the best young chefs from around the world, selected by Alma, the International School of Italian Culinary Arts, are preparing to compete in the intensive Regional Finals phase.

The 15 Regional Finals are the next step in identifying the young chefs who will shape tomorrow's culinary landscape. Guided by leading chefs across the world, finalists will demonstrate not only technical excellence, but creativity, purpose and personal vision before progressing to the Grand Finale in Milan.

The Regional Juries will select the regional winners of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award, recognising the chef who best demonstrates technical skill, creativity and vision. In addition, three collateral awards will be assigned, celebrating different dimensions of modern gastronomy, with global winners eventually selected:

S.PELLEGRINO FOR SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD: selected by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, recognising chefs who demonstrate sustainable practices through their signature dish. FINE DINING LOVERS AWARD: selected by the Fine Dining Lovers Insiders, recognising the chef who best expresses their personal beliefs through their signature dish. ACQUA PANNA CONNECTION IN GASTRONOMY AWARD: selected by the Mentors, recognising the chefs who successfully connect tradition with modernity in their culinary approach.

The regional winners of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award will advance to the Grand Finale in Milan, where they will cook under the mentorship of senior chefs and present their signature dishes to the Global Jury.

To track the competition's progress, please visit: sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com.

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Founded in 1899, Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is the leading company in the beverage sector in Italy with its range of mineral waters, non-alcoholic aperitifs, drinks and iced teas. As a major Italian producer of mineral water, it has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

SOURCE S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy

For more information: Sanpellegrino S.p.A. Barbara D'Amico - [email protected]