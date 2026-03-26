Cult Haircare Brand TYPEBEA Brings Viral Scalp Serum to Sephora Canada

Led by Global Artist Rita Ora and Beauty Entrepreneur Anna Lahey, the range is currently available online and in Sephora stores nationwide as of March 27.

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - TYPEBEA, the performance-driven haircare brand dedicated to scalp health, repair and confidence, officially launches in Canada, exclusively with Sephora. Designed to address the most common hair concerns faced by women, TYPEBEA combines clinically backed actives, cutting-edge technology and multi-tasking formulas to deliver visible results from scalp to strands.

The Story So Far.

Founder Anna Lahey (CNW Group/Typebea)

TYPEBEA first launched in Australia in April 2024 and has quickly expanded to 20 countries worldwide including the United Kingdom and the United States. The brand's global success has been led by the G.1 Overnight Boosting Peptide, which has won awards from Vogue and Marie Claire to name a few. The partnership with Sephora Canada marks an important next step in the brand's growth.

"TYPEBEA was created to deliver real results without compromising on ease or experience," says Anna Lahey, Co-Founder of TYPEBEA. "Partnering with Sephora Canada allows us to bring our performance-led approach to a new audience who are actively seeking solutions to reverse damage and target the scalp for fuller, thicker, stronger and healthier hair'

"As someone who's put their hair through years of colour, heat and styling, I know how important it is to have products you can trust," says Rita Ora, Co-Founder. "TYPEBEA is about supporting your hair at every stage, through colour changes, heat styling and extensions, so it looks and feels its strongest."

TYPEBEA consists of 3 product groupings designed to address a range of hair concerns: the Growth Range, the Repair Range and the Styling Range.

The Growth Range: Because healthy hair starts at the scalp, this four-step system to promote hair thickness, length and strength and is powered by clinically backed BaicapilTM.

The hero of the Growth Range is the G•1 Overnight Boosting Peptide. A lightweight, leave-on scalp serum for visibly thicker, fuller hair in 12 weeks. Formulated to be a non-greasy serum for daily use, every 100ml bottle contains a full 3-month supply offering consumers results and great value at $75.

The Growth Range also includes BaicapilTM formulated wash and care essentials - the G•2 Strength + Length Shampoo, the G•3 Strength + Length Conditioner and the G•4 Hydra-Gloss Treatment.

The Repair Range features exclusive to TYPEBEA, RDS Bond Technology that combines hydrolysed keratin from NZ sheep's wool to rebuild disulphide bonds deep within the hair strand, a unique antioxidant blend with Ferulic Acid, Vitamin C and Vitamin E to defend hair against breakage, and nutritive fruit blend to smooth and deliver instant shine.

The star of the Repair Range is the R•4 Intense Repair Leave-In Treatment, a bond building treatment mask to prep strands for deeper damage repair. With visible results after one use, this treatment rivals in salon treatments, strengthening and softening strands while shielding them from UV damage and colour fade, boosting shine and elasticity with lasting results.

The Repair Range also includes the R•1 Pre-wash Damage Repair Mask, R•2 Damage Repair Shampoo, and the R•3 Damage Repair Conditioner.

Lastly, the Styling Range includes multi-tasking styling essentials; good-for-your hair styling products that defend and protect your strands while serving effortless looks. The S•1 Ultimate Styling Serum, is an all-in-one serum formulated to defend against heat damage, tame frizz and add shine while the S•2 Sea Salt Texture Mist is an ultra-fine and hydrating mist for effortlessly soft, tousled hair – minus the crunch.

TYPEBEA is now available only at Sephora Canada stores nationally and online at sephora.ca

Prices start from $37 CAD.

For more, visit Sephora.com/ca/TYPEBEA or follow @typebea.

SOURCE Typebea

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