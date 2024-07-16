CULT Food Science Venture Arm Company Unicorn Biotechnologies Launches Non-GMO Cell Line & Announces Commercial Partnership

Unicorn has validated significant cost reductions for culturing cells compared to industry standard methods

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN00), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, congratulates venture arm company, Unicorn Biotechnologies ("Unicorn"), on their recent business development and intellectual property achievements.

Key Takeaways

Unicorn launched three new products through its Dragon Bio platform and secured a commercial partnership with QKine.





Unicorn executed benchmarking tests in their automated cell culturing platform dubbed "Emmet", confirming significant reductions in labor and costs compared to the industry standard methods for culturing stem cells.





Unicorn filed three non-provisional patents with the USPTO.





Completed development of a non-GMO, immortalised, suspension-adapted porcine adipogenic (pig fat producing) cell line .

Unicorn Biotechnologies has successfully launched three new cell line products via the Dragon Bio platform and announced its first official commercial partnership with QKine. The development of a non-GMO, immortalized, suspension-adapted porcine adipogenic cell line represents a major advancement in the cultivated meat cell line space, and the QKine collaboration marks a significant milestone, enhancing their commercial footprint and demonstrating their commitment to innovation.

Unicorn Biotechnologies has also made strides in research and development, executing benchmarking tests in their Emmet system that significantly reduce labor, process variability, and manufacturing costs for researchers and manufacturers working with cell culture, especially pluripotent stem cells.

Additionally, Unicorn Biotechnologies has expanded their operations. They have completed the renovation of a former carriage factory into world-class cell biology and engineering labs at their headquarters in Sheffield, UK. They have also filed three new non-provisional patents with the USPTO and completed the setup of an electronic quality management system, aiming for ISO 9001 accreditation and GMP certification within the next year.

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, stated, "These accomplishments by Unicorn Biotechnologies highlight the strength of our investment strategy and the potential for substantial returns for our shareholders. By aligning with such forward-thinking partners, we continue to solidify our position in the cellular agriculture industry. Unicorn Biotechnologies' progress is a testament to their innovative approach and dedication. Their advancements not only enhance their market position but also provide CULT with increased value and growth opportunities. We are proud to support and be a part of their journey."

