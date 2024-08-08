CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Submits Trial Design for Cultivated Meat in Pet Food to the FDA

The Company anticipates a response from the FDA for the approval of the feeding trial design in approximately 45 days

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN00), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary, Further Foods Inc., has completed and submitted the feeding trial design protocol for dog food products containing cell-cultivated chicken to the FDA.

Key Takeaways

The protocol for Further Foods' first of its kind feeding trial to scientifically validate cultivated chicken in dog food products has been officially completed and submitted to the FDA. Further Foods aims to start feeding trials in Q4 2024, pending approval of the protocol from the FDA.

Further Foods continues to collaborate with leading vet nutritionist Dr. Sarah Dodd on all aspects of the feeding trial in order to ensure the highest standards of safety and nutritional efficacy.

on all aspects of the feeding trial in order to ensure the highest standards of safety and nutritional efficacy. This feeding trial is a crucial step towards Noochies! bringing cultivated meat pet food products to pet owners in North America , ensuring it is safe and effective.

The trial is anticipated to be a 26-week, minimally invasive study involving 30 healthy, adult dogs of various breeds and ages. The trial will monitor feed intake data, hematology, serum biochemistry, urinalysis, weight, fecal analysis, and digestibility factors to ensure the inclusion of cell-cultivated meat is safe for the animals. Further Foods has partnered with Dr. Sarah Dodd to ensure the feeding trial design meets all FDA requirements.

Further Foods intends to begin the feeding trials in Q4 2024, once the FDA is satisfied with the design of the protocol. As far as the Company is aware, Further Foods is the only company currently in dialogue with the FDA about feeding trials for a cultivated chicken dog treat.

Noochies!, a brand under CULT Food Science, is aiming to be the first-to-market with cultivated meat pet food in North America. This innovative product line aims to provide pet owners with high-quality, ethically produced food options for their pets. The feeding trial is a crucial step towards achieving this goal and ensuring that cultivated meat can be safely and effectively included in pet food products.

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, stated, "Completing and submitting the feeding trial design to the FDA is a critical step towards bringing cultivated meat to the pet food market. A successful trial could significantly change the landscape of pet food, offering nutritional, environmental, and ethical benefits for pet owners. We are excited to be at the forefront of this innovation and look forward to advancing this trial in collaboration with Dr. Sarah Dodd and the FDA."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

