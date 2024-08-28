CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Launches Noochies! Brand on TikTok Shop

TikTok Shop is one of the fastest growing ecommerce platforms, with an estimated 37% of users in the US making a purchase through the platform in 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN00), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Further Foods Inc., has launched the Noochies! TikTok Shop for US customers, marking a significant expansion in its online retail presence.

Key Takeaways:

Noochies! TikTok shop is now live, offering direct access to a fast-growing market.

TikTok Shop joins 18 online marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart and Kroger where consumers in the United States can purchase Noochies! products.

can purchase Noochies! products. Strategic partnerships with pet-focused platforms, including Sidewalk Dog and iHeartDogs, fuel growth of the Noochies! brand.

The launch of the Noochies! TikTok shop opens a new channel for the brand, allowing customers to purchase directly through one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms. To capitalize on this launch, Further Foods will be partnering with over 1,000 TikTok users and affiliates, seeding products to generate buzz and drive sales.

Noochies! has experienced recent growth through collaborations with Sidewalk Dog, which reaches over 500,000 dog owners monthly, and iHeartDogs and iHeartCats, engaging more than 10 million pet owners each month. High-visibility campaigns, such as giveaways and email broadcasts have significantly boosted brand awareness. Upcoming features in Modern Dog and Modern Cat magazines will also play a key role in expanding Noochies!' reach to their communities of over 1 million pet owners.

Noochies! products offer pet owners high-quality, sustainable nutrition options for their pets, developed using innovative cellular agriculture techniques. Featuring patent-pending ingredients Bmmune™ and Bflora™, Noochies! is crafted to enhance digestion, strengthen the immune system, and improve overall pet health.

The company encourages everyone who is based in the U.S. to visit the Noochies! TikTok Shop at: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZTNwda29K/?page=TikTokShop

You can also follow the Noochies! TikTok account @noochiespets

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, commented, "We are thrilled with our targeted marketing efforts. TikTok shop is one of the fastest growing e-commerce channels around and pet related content on TikTok routinely goes viral. The launch of our TikTok shop is a strategic move to tap into the platform's vast, engaged audience, further enhancing our brand's reach and driving shareholder value."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Information:

