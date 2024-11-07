CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Announces presence at AKC/National Dog show in Philadelphia later this month

Consumer show expected to have over 12,000 attendees

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN00), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary, Further Foods Inc., will be showcasing its Noochies! brand at The National Dog Show Presented by Purina, one of the largest dog shows in North America, on November 16th and 17th.

Key Takeaways:

with an expected attendance of over 12,000 people including influencers, groomers, retailers, and consumers of dog products. The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is broadcast nationwide on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, reaching an audience of nearly 20 million viewers.





Noochies! freeze dried dog snacks as well as the recently launched Sprinkles line of supplements/toppers will be showcased and available for sample and purchase by consumers.

The AKC/National Dog show is one of three major dog shows in the United States and will be aired on NBC on Thanksgiving Day to an audience of nearly 20 million viewers. For more information about the event, please visit: https://nds.nationaldogshow.com/

Noochies! head of sales and marketing Kevin Ryan will also be at the event to forge new relationships with influencers and retailers.

Management Commentary

"The National Dog Show is an incredible opportunity to introduce Noochies! to a wide range of passionate pet lovers and enthusiasts." commented Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science.

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

