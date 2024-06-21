CULT Food Science Subsidiary Further Foods Announces Noochies! Will be Included in Upcoming PETS+ Sample Box

Noochies! innovative, cruelty-free cat treats reach over 200 brands and retailers as part of PETS+ July Sample Box

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry, is excited to announce that Noochies! Freeze-Dried Cat Snacks will be included in the PETS+ July "Made in the USA" Sample Box, which will be distributed to over 200 brands and retailers.

PETS+ is one of the largest and most reputable media and publishing companies in the pet food and animal nutrition space. Leveraging their vast audience of pet owners, retailers and brands, PETS+ has been operating the PETS+ Sample Box for more than 3 years, distributing innovative and emerging pet food products to more than 1,100 individual pet retailers across North America.

Key Takeaways

Noochies! Freeze-Dried Cat Snacks to feature in PETS+ July Made in the USA Sample Box.

Sample Box. The Sample Box Program is a vital marketing tool for brands and retailers in the pet industry to discover emerging new brands in animal nutrition and pet food.

Noochies! snacks are high-protein, cruelty-free, and made with a patent-pending freeze drying process.

Noochies! Freeze-Dried Cat Snacks are the world's first high-protein, nutrient-rich cat treats made without factory farming. Utilizing a patent-pending freeze drying process, these snacks ensure a premium, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly product. The treats are packed with protein, fiber, B vitamins, and fermented ingredients, supporting overall pet health.

The PETS+ Sample Box Program has become essential for retailers and brands. In 2024, PETS+ plans to offer eight sample boxes, making it a crucial marketing tool for emerging products like Noochies! This exposure is expected to drive interest and exposure to Noochies! unique treats.

Noochies! treats are made using Bmmune™, a foundational ingredient that exceeds industry standards for protein and amino acids. This makes it a viable alternative to traditional animal-based ingredients, positioning Noochies! as a leader in sustainable and innovative pet nutrition.

Management Commentary

Mitchell Scott, CEO of CULT Food Science, stated, "Inclusion in the PETS+ Sample Box Program will enhance our market visibility and connect our innovative, eco-friendly cat snacks with leading brands and retailers. Our commitment to cruelty-free, high-quality pet products aligns perfectly with current consumer demands, driving both company growth and shareholder value."

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology platform pioneering the commercialization of lab grown meat and cellular agriculture to reshape the global food industry. CULT's robust portfolio of investments in cutting-edge, venture-backed cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat companies provides widespread investor access to the future of food. Backed by a team of experts with extensive experience in food technology and launching consumer food products, CULT is committed to being at the forefront of the food revolution.

About Further Foods

Further Foods is revolutionizing pet nutrition through its innovative brand, Noochies! Noochies! leverages advanced cellular agriculture technologies to create pet food products with superior nutrition profiles and ethical standards. Noochies! recently introduced the world's first freeze-dried, high-protein, nutrient-rich pet treats made without factory farming. Noochies! products are currently available for sale in the United States and Canada at select retailers and online at https://www.noochies.co/ .

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

